Locals Know This California Grocery Store Has Some Of The Best Meat Around
With grocery prices showing no signs of decreasing anytime soon, it's advantageous to know where you can source quality food that won't break the bank. Looking for meat can be especially tricky, leading consumers to pivot towards alternative affordable proteins that can either help supplement or stretch a meat-based meal. For those living in the Golden State, you'll be glad to know that yours is home to one of the most popular grocery store chains for meat. California's Stater Bros. is an excellent place to shop for good deals on your favorite meats for meals that will satisfy both your taste buds and budget.
Born from Great Depression-era ingenuity and a sense of empathy and compassion, the very first Stater Bros. store opened in Yucaipa, California in 1936. Of the many grocery stores chains on the West Coast, Stater Bros. has expanded over the years into the largest privately owned grocery store chain located in SoCal. Locals know to check out Stater Bros. meats when they want good deals, quality products, and certified meat cutters at the butcher counter. The prices can fluctuate based on your specific area of California, but the value is still well worthwhile.
Big savings at the Stater Bros. meat counter
The meat counter at Stater Bros. boasts a robust selection of proteins including red meat, chicken, and fish among others. Its full service meat counter offers custom cuts, meat grinding, tenderizing, and more. You can rely on the staff for expert advice and recommendations on the best meat for your next meal. Offering USDA Choice and Certified Angus Beef, this grocery store has a clear dedication to providing quality for shoppers all across Southern California.
Take a bone-in ribeye steak, for example. The average price for SoCal can get close to $20 per pound. In contrast, Stater Bros. offers its choice bone-in ribeye for less than $15 per pound. You can also buy larger cuts of meat such as chuck roast or shoulder roast that you can use for a few different meals or make one big roast and enjoy leftovers over the course of a few more meals. And getting to know your local Stater Bros. butcher and feeling free to ask the experts for assistance with tenderizing, marinating, and other preparations of your meat will leave you with less work to do in the kitchen.