Locals Know This California Grocery Store Has Some Of The Best Meat Around

With grocery prices showing no signs of decreasing anytime soon, it's advantageous to know where you can source quality food that won't break the bank. Looking for meat can be especially tricky, leading consumers to pivot towards alternative affordable proteins that can either help supplement or stretch a meat-based meal. For those living in the Golden State, you'll be glad to know that yours is home to one of the most popular grocery store chains for meat. California's Stater Bros. is an excellent place to shop for good deals on your favorite meats for meals that will satisfy both your taste buds and budget.

Born from Great Depression-era ingenuity and a sense of empathy and compassion, the very first Stater Bros. store opened in Yucaipa, California in 1936. Of the many grocery stores chains on the West Coast, Stater Bros. has expanded over the years into the largest privately owned grocery store chain located in SoCal. Locals know to check out Stater Bros. meats when they want good deals, quality products, and certified meat cutters at the butcher counter. The prices can fluctuate based on your specific area of California, but the value is still well worthwhile.