5 Things You Should Be Asking Your Butcher To Do With Your Beef

Albeit less prevalent than in days past, a standalone butcher shop — and even the butcher section of your local supermarket — is a most useful place both to source fresh cuts of your favorite meat and also to get help with preparing it. If beef is on the menu, it's important to know there are a handful of time-saving requests you can make from your butcher that will streamline your cooking. These are applicable to many of the most popular cuts of beef and are all in a day's work for the experts behind the counter.

Beyond the questions you should always ask a butcher, you can absolutely request assistance with whatever cuts of beef you're buying. Whether it's trimming down an extra fatty roast, grinding the meat so you can make burgers, or even helping with custom dry-aged steaks, the butcher is an excellent resource. Note that, while many grocery store butchers can do most of the following, in some cases, you might need to seek out a specialty butcher for certain requests. That said, you don't have to feel shy about approaching the meat counter to gain insight along with a helping hand from those who know beef best.