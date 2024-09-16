Why You Should Always Get Dry-Aged Beef From A Butcher

Dry-aging beef is an intricate process where you intentionally decay a slab of meat to get it nice and moldy. Aerobic bacteria get inside the meat, which in turn break down molecular bonds that pull out unique flavors and textures throughout the cut. Dry-aging is a controlled rotting process, and while that doesn't sound appetizing, it yields delicious results for meat lovers.

Dry-aging requires a good cut of meat and a lot of expertise, you want to make sure the process is done up to code. We spoke to the chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef and owner of both FoxFire and Copper Fox, K.C. Gulbro, to get his advice on where to go when looking for dry-aged beef. Gulbro said, "I would suggest going to your butcher shop or meat counter. A good butcher will mark and keep your meat protected as long as you wish. They are trained and licensed in food safety and preparation. If the meat spoils, they will replace it, protecting your wallet."