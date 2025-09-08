The Absolute Best Trader Joe's Cookies You Can Buy Are Perfect In Every Way

Home to must-have mini totes, seasonal favorites that garner a cult-like following, and a huge variety of snacks in every flavor imaginable, Trader Joe's truly shines for its unique selection. Despite the risks of products being swiftly discontinued without warning, there's still room to fall in love with new offerings at every turn. For those with an especially active sweet tooth, Trader Joe's has a myriad of desserts to choose from. In the spirit of research, Tasting Table did a deep dive to rank Trader Joe's cookies, and the top spot went to its aptly-named Way More Chocolate Chips Cookies.

Per Tasting Table's thorough research, these Trader Joe's cookies deliver on the promise of their name. Additionally, they basically knock all other store-offered cookies off the map as the superior choice of sweets to savor. Though Trader Joe's is known for its creative and sometimes out-of-this-world style of snacks, it seems that the one that stands out well above the rest is a tried-and-true classic.

With a texture that seems simultaneously crisp yet tender and an ideal ratio of chocolate chips to cookie dough, it's no wonder tubs of these treats are flying off the shelves. You can typically catch these cookies all year long, but be sure to stock up if you're planning to go through them quickly. Remember, sharing is caring when it comes to desserts, and there are lots of ways to enjoy the absolute best Trader Joe's cookie available.