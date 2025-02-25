The 3-Ingredient Formula For A Perfect Cookie-Based Pie Crust

Baking is an art, without a doubt. There are plenty of hard desserts out there, and even the most standard of your average sweets often has at least one complex component. Take pies, for instance. Pie crusts are notoriously hard to handle, especially if you want to really nail that buttery, flaky crust. But pie crust doesn't have to be the insurmountable hurdle it sometimes seems. In fact, the next time you feel like making one, you only need to reach for three ingredients: cookie crumbs, confectioners' sugar, and melted butter.

The basic formula for a three-ingredient crust is pretty simple across the board. First, you take your cookie of choice and crush it into a fine crumb. Some people like putting their cookies in a bag and smashing it with a rolling pin or glass, but it's totally feasible (and popular with some recipes, like graham cracker crust) to just dump your cookies into a food processor or blender and let that do the work for you. You need both the confectioners' sugar and melted butter to bind the crumbs together, so don't skip out on either. For every 2 cups of crumbs, you'll want about 6 tablespoons of butter and 1/4 cup of confectioners' sugar. Mix the sugar and butter in with your crumbs until you have a solid dough, and then dump it into a pie tin and press it flat with a glass bowl, cup, or another baking dish. Bake it according to the recipe, and voila! A perfect and perfectly delicious crust.