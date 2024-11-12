The 11 Hardest Desserts To Make, According To Pastry Chefs

Pastry chefs are culinary scientists. Take chocolate soufflé, for example. It's a deceivingly simple dessert made with ingredients every baker should have on hand, like flour, milk, and eggs. At the same time, many consider it one of the hardest desserts in the world to make. Baking requires more precision than traditional cooking. After all, it's much easier to remedy an over-salted stew than it is to coax bread to rise when the measurements are off. And precise measurements aren't even the half of it — there are also meticulous whisking techniques to learn, delicate ingredients to handle, and strict time constraints to follow.

Even experienced pastry chefs pull deflated soufflés from the oven now and again. From éclairs to lemon meringue pie and more, some desserts have intimidating reputations. Without visionary pâtissiers like French chef Antoine Beauvilliers, who's credited with creating chocolate soufflé, or Pierre Hermé, "The Picasso of pastry," who redefined macarons, life would be a lot less sweet.

These chefs and other masters like them have gifted our palates with some of the tastiest desserts out there, but they're also some of the hardest to make, hands-down. This list of saccharine marvels may just make pastry chefs shake in their bones. To find out why, we consulted experts Heidi Ross, a private chef and culinary artist; Caroline Schiff, one of Food & Wine's best new chefs of 2022; and Sumaiya Bangee, a pastry chef and consultant.

