The Absolute Best Chocolate Dessert Trader Joe's Has To Offer

If you ever had dark chocolate before, you know how bitter and strong that flavor can be. This dark chocolate ganache frosting tastes nothing like that. In fact, the frosting is well-balanced. The main ingredients of cream cheese, butter, and cream help highlight the chocolate flavor without subduing it while the combination of cocoa powder, mini chocolate chips, unsweetened chocolate, and cocoa butter add another layer of chocolatey goodness.

By itself, the cake is outstanding as well. This single-layer mini cake has a delectable flavor that will leave you salivating for more — and that flavor can be attributed to buttermilk. Along with adding extra richness to the cake, it offers a moist, airy texture. Plus, there's an excellent cake-to-frosting ratio, so no bite is too overwhelming or underwhelming with chocolate.

Despite Trader Joe's quietly increasing the price of its chocolate treats, this cake is still rather affordable. It costs $5.49 for roughly a pound of cake. And for that price, you're getting a chocolate dessert that doesn't need to be refrigerated. This cake can stay fresh for up to six days. Plus, there are roughly six servings, which means each serving costs about $0.92. Of course, the exact serving size depends on how well you cut slices of cake.

Whether you plan on eating it by yourself or sharing it with a few friends, this mini-sheet cake is precisely what every chocolate lover needs. It's chocolatey and decadent, and is truly the absolute best store-bought chocolate cake you'll have.