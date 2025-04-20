The Absolute Best Chocolate Dessert Trader Joe's Has To Offer
It's no secret that Trader Joe's knows a thing or two about enticing its customers with fun, unique treats. After all, the company is notorious for selling the absolute best snacks. However, the hidden gems, amongst those treats, are the chocolate desserts. Not only are they decadent and rich, but they feature every type of chocolate imaginable. From bitter, sweet dark chocolate to luscious, creamy milk chocolate, there are plenty of chocolate treats to try. Every year, Trader Joe's releases limited-edition holiday items that feature iconic chocolate pairings like dark chocolate and orange and chocolate and mint. And in the summer, there's an array of chocolate-centric frozen desserts like the chocolate chip Mini Hold the Cone! Ice Cream Cones that are so beloved they deserve a spot in Trader Joe's Hall of Fame. There are even a few Trader Joe's baked goods with subtle notes of chocolate. However, there's only one chocolate dessert that deserves your attention right now and it's the dark chocolate ganache mini sheet cake.
This cake is truly one of the best chocolate cakes you'll ever have. So much so that it was ranked the best Trader Joe's chocolate treat by the Tasting Table staff. It has a rich chocolate flavor that's beautifully decadent. It's also perfectly moist despite it being rather dense. It also features next-level chocolate cream cheese frosting. The tanginess of the cream cheese flawlessly cuts through the richness of the deep chocolate flavor, so each bite isn't too overpowering. Together these elements work well as a team to create a perfect slice of chocolate cake.
Why is Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake the perfect chocolate treat?
If you ever had dark chocolate before, you know how bitter and strong that flavor can be. This dark chocolate ganache frosting tastes nothing like that. In fact, the frosting is well-balanced. The main ingredients of cream cheese, butter, and cream help highlight the chocolate flavor without subduing it while the combination of cocoa powder, mini chocolate chips, unsweetened chocolate, and cocoa butter add another layer of chocolatey goodness.
By itself, the cake is outstanding as well. This single-layer mini cake has a delectable flavor that will leave you salivating for more — and that flavor can be attributed to buttermilk. Along with adding extra richness to the cake, it offers a moist, airy texture. Plus, there's an excellent cake-to-frosting ratio, so no bite is too overwhelming or underwhelming with chocolate.
Despite Trader Joe's quietly increasing the price of its chocolate treats, this cake is still rather affordable. It costs $5.49 for roughly a pound of cake. And for that price, you're getting a chocolate dessert that doesn't need to be refrigerated. This cake can stay fresh for up to six days. Plus, there are roughly six servings, which means each serving costs about $0.92. Of course, the exact serving size depends on how well you cut slices of cake.
Whether you plan on eating it by yourself or sharing it with a few friends, this mini-sheet cake is precisely what every chocolate lover needs. It's chocolatey and decadent, and is truly the absolute best store-bought chocolate cake you'll have.