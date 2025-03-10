Is Trader Joe's Quietly Increasing Prices On Chocolate?

Trader Joe's is a great place to grab some affordable snacks, especially for big groups. But if you are catering to a group of chocolate lovers you might have been shocked to see some price jumps in the last few weeks. Normally, Trader Joe's snacks and its other store-brand products can be a respite from price volatility — it's still selling eggs for under $4 per carton during the bird flu crisis, even as prices top $10 in many competitor's stores, but no company is totally immune to the forces of the market. Thanks to tracking from some dedicated customers, we can see that rising chocolate prices are having an effect at Trader Joe's too.

These insights come from two places: the unofficial Trader Joe's price tracker, and users over on Reddit who have been posting updates. And what these sources have found is that there was a broad jump in chocolate prices at Trader Joe's in just the last months. The Reddit post shows that peanut butter cups jumped $1 from $4.99 to $5.99, which is confirmed by the price tracker, and that was just one of a dozen different increases that hit at the end of February. While some items, like the Dark Chocolate Bar with Almonds, only increased by $0.30 or less, the chocolate-covered cherries have jumped $0.50, and 72% dark cacao jumped $1. And while price increases are often complicated, there is one clear cause: record high costs for cocoa.