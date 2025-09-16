9 Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Shopping at Trader Joe's is a unique grocery shopping experience. The store mostly carries items from its own brand, so many things that you get there can't be purchased at any other grocery store. From an endless supply of snacks to frozen premade meals and everything in between, many people leave the store with a cart full of much more than they intended to buy.

When it comes to ice cream flavors, Trader Joe's has a fairly large selection. The flavors that you can find may differ from location to location, or season to season, but overall — you should find a solid variety of flavors when shopping. I recently went to a local Trader Joe's in New Jersey, and I was able to pick up nine flavors to try out.

When conducting a taste test of these Trader Joe's ice cream flavors, I focused on a few key things. The level of creaminess in texture, flavor complexity, and the impulse to take a second bite were all considered as I tasted each pint. I also focused on whether the ice cream tasted accurate to the flavor listed on the container. For classic flavors, I compared it to what I expect that flavor to taste like. Without further ado, grab your favorite ice cream dish, and let's get tasting!