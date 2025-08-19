This Small Change Makes The Baskin-Robbins Cappuccino Blast Way Better
If you're craving a unique ice cream treat, Baskin-Robbins is a great place to be. The chain has expanded far beyond its original 31 ice cream flavors, and even serves cakes and beverages. One such beverage is the Cappuccino Blast, which, in its original version, mixes vanilla ice cream with real coffee and tops it with cinnamon. The Cappuccino Blast is also available in Mocha and Caramel, as well as Oreo, which features Oreo Cookies 'n Cream ice cream, coffee, and cookies, and Turtle, which combines Praline's 'n Cream ice cream and caramel syrup. But in addition to ordering different flavors of Cappuccino Blasts, you can also customize each drink with any ice cream flavor you want. At the top of that list? Jamoca ice cream, which Tasting Table ranked as the third best Baskin-Robbins flavor.
Baskin-Robbins describes its Jamoca ice cream as "legendary coffee ice cream," and notes that it is "made with our exclusive blend of coffee." This means you get an even deeper, richer coffee flavor in your drink. You can make this swap with the Original, Mocha, or Caramel version of the Cappuccino Blast, adding not just extra tasting notes of coffee, but also sweetness. You can order it like this at the counter or online by simply going to the options and changing the scoop flavor.
Other coffee-centric ordering hacks at Baskin-Robbins
There are tons of secret menu combinations to be made at Baskin-Robbins, and getting Jamoca ice cream in your Cappuccino Blast isn't the only clever way to get your coffee fix. While the Cappuccino Blast is the only item besides the Jamoca ice cream to include actual coffee, you can make several different items coffee-flavored by replacing the ice cream that comes with them with Jamoca ice cream. For instance, if you get a custom ice cream cake such as the Coolest Cones cake, you can sub out the ice cream (which is usually Oreo cookies and cream) with Jamoca ice cream to make it coffee-flavored. This would be perfect for a coffee lover's birthday party.
In addition, many Baskin-Robbins locations are also Dunkin' locations. In 2019, the brands announced that at participating combination locations, you could order an affogato (espresso poured over ice cream) with Baskin-Robbins ice cream and Dunkin' coffee. While it's unclear if this is still offered on its official menu, it would be very easy to order it at a combo location. Simply get a scoop of ice cream and a shot of espresso, then pour the espresso over the ice cream. While this is traditionally made with vanilla ice cream, you can once again swap this with Jamoca ice cream for an intense coffee taste.