This Small Change Makes The Baskin-Robbins Cappuccino Blast Way Better

If you're craving a unique ice cream treat, Baskin-Robbins is a great place to be. The chain has expanded far beyond its original 31 ice cream flavors, and even serves cakes and beverages. One such beverage is the Cappuccino Blast, which, in its original version, mixes vanilla ice cream with real coffee and tops it with cinnamon. The Cappuccino Blast is also available in Mocha and Caramel, as well as Oreo, which features Oreo Cookies 'n Cream ice cream, coffee, and cookies, and Turtle, which combines Praline's 'n Cream ice cream and caramel syrup. But in addition to ordering different flavors of Cappuccino Blasts, you can also customize each drink with any ice cream flavor you want. At the top of that list? Jamoca ice cream, which Tasting Table ranked as the third best Baskin-Robbins flavor.

Baskin-Robbins describes its Jamoca ice cream as "legendary coffee ice cream," and notes that it is "made with our exclusive blend of coffee." This means you get an even deeper, richer coffee flavor in your drink. You can make this swap with the Original, Mocha, or Caramel version of the Cappuccino Blast, adding not just extra tasting notes of coffee, but also sweetness. You can order it like this at the counter or online by simply going to the options and changing the scoop flavor.