The Sheer Number Of Baskin-Robbins Flavors Might Surprise You

Nestled carefully within Baskin-Robbins' new logo is the number 31 in the brand's signature pink. And it represents the 31 original flavors the owners Burton Baskin and Irvine Robbins crafted in the 1950s. As ice cream connoisseurs, they wanted to serve more than just strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream. So, they decided to create a new flavor for every day of the month because they believed ice cream should be enjoyed every day. Among the original lineup were flavors like Butterscotch Ribbon, Date Nut, and Banana Nut Fudge; in the years since the company has created over 1,400 flavors throughout its 80 year-long history. That's enough flavors for you to try a new one every day for the next four years. Although traditional flavors like chocolate and vanilla are always available, new flavors are always being added.

While some flavors were inspired by pop culture moments, others were created thanks to Baskin-Robbins' "Flavor of the Month" program. Started over 50 years ago, this allows the company to release a new batch of limited edition flavors each month. With some notable monthly flavors including Baskin-Robbins' strawberry and dragonfruit ice cream and its autumnal flavor that featured various Thanksgiving sides. Baskin-Robbins also created vegan, plant-based, and non-dairy flavors like Strawberry Streusel, Mint Chocochunk, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Salted Fudge Bar that are perfect for individuals with dietary restrictions. With so many flavors to choose from, there are definitely some flavors that rank higher than others.