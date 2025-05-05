The Sheer Number Of Baskin-Robbins Flavors Might Surprise You
Nestled carefully within Baskin-Robbins' new logo is the number 31 in the brand's signature pink. And it represents the 31 original flavors the owners Burton Baskin and Irvine Robbins crafted in the 1950s. As ice cream connoisseurs, they wanted to serve more than just strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream. So, they decided to create a new flavor for every day of the month because they believed ice cream should be enjoyed every day. Among the original lineup were flavors like Butterscotch Ribbon, Date Nut, and Banana Nut Fudge; in the years since the company has created over 1,400 flavors throughout its 80 year-long history. That's enough flavors for you to try a new one every day for the next four years. Although traditional flavors like chocolate and vanilla are always available, new flavors are always being added.
While some flavors were inspired by pop culture moments, others were created thanks to Baskin-Robbins' "Flavor of the Month" program. Started over 50 years ago, this allows the company to release a new batch of limited edition flavors each month. With some notable monthly flavors including Baskin-Robbins' strawberry and dragonfruit ice cream and its autumnal flavor that featured various Thanksgiving sides. Baskin-Robbins also created vegan, plant-based, and non-dairy flavors like Strawberry Streusel, Mint Chocochunk, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Salted Fudge Bar that are perfect for individuals with dietary restrictions. With so many flavors to choose from, there are definitely some flavors that rank higher than others.
Some of the most unique flavors Baskin-Robbins has created in the last 80 years
In 2014, Baskin-Robbins partnered with a behavioral food expert to discover which of its flavors bring people the most joyand chocolate was the winner. The other flavors that made the top ten, in order, were Jamoca Coffee, Very Berry Strawberry, Rocky Road, Vanilla, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Chip, Praline n' Cream and Rainbow Sherbet. Of those 10 flavors, half contain elements of chocolate in them. That might be why the company has released plenty of chocolate-centric flavors like Candy Mashup, Chocolate Trilogy, and Chocolate Mousse Royale.
Located in more than 50 countries, the company has created flavors unique to each nation. In Japan, the Popping Shower is a fan-favorite that features mint-flavored ice cream, white chocolate, and popping candies, and many flavors of the month feature traditional ingredients like sakura leaves, matcha, and azuki beans. Australia has fun flavors like NSA Caramel Turtle Truffle and Maui Brownie Madness Yogurt. In Korea, My Mom is an Alien is a top seller and chocolate lover's paradise, but they also have some eye-catching flavors like Black Sorbet, Cheetos Milkshake and Shooting Star.
When it comes to pop culture-inspired flavors, Baskin-Robbins has released flavors like Beatle Nut to commemorate Beatlemania and Lunar Cheesecake to celebrate the 1969 moon landing. There's even a collection of flavors inspired by popular shows and movies like "Miami Vice", "Stranger Things", and "Shrek."
The company also creates unconventional flavors like dill pickle, which was meant to satisfy a pregnant woman's cravings. But, more than anything, Baskin-Robbins loves to experiment with non-traditional flavors like avocado, jalapeño, and garlic.