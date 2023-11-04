Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor Of The Month Is All About Thanksgiving Sides

For foodies who look forward to the side dishes more than the actual Thanksgiving turkey, Baskin-Robbins just made a Flavor of the Month in your honor. Introducing "Turkey Day Fixin's." It boasts a sweet potato ice cream base (made with real sweet potatoes), swirled with Autumn Spice ice cream, which is flavored with classic holiday spices cinnamon, cardamom, clove, sage, and thyme. The swirled ice creams are loaded with honey cornbread pieces and ripples of cranberry sauce (made with Ocean Spray cranberries). The limited-edition flavor will only be around until the end of November, so Thanksgiving-loving foodies, keep an eye on the calendar.

It looks like the ice cream giant is playing to a younger, social-media-oriented audience. On X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), Baskin Robbins' account bio reads "Turkey Day Fixin's is like if you made girl dinner for Thanksgiving." The company explains the motivation behind the new flavor in a Tweet: "It's always turkey this, turkey that. that's why our Flavor of the Month is about giving the sides main dish energy." For turkey fans, Baskin-Robbins' iconic seasonal Turkey Cake is coming back this year, too. It's a creative ice cream cake shaped like a roasted turkey, stuffed with ice cream, and decorated with sugar cone "legs" and a caramel praline glaze.