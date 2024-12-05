7 Secret Menu Combos At Baskin-Robbins To Order Immediately

Let's talk about Girl Scout cookie season. If you are like me and wait excitedly for this delicious time of year to roll around so you can enjoy the taste of these popular cookies, wait no further. I feel safe in saying that the Samoa cookie is by far one of the favorite Girl Scout offerings. And with just a few scoops from Baskin-Robbins' selections, you can be satiated year-round.

Unlike the cookie, though, I suggest getting this treat in a bowl and possibly sharing. Incorporating three scoops of ice cream — one coconut (or nutty coconut), one Jamocha, and one caramel (or salted caramel) — is just too much for one person. At least it was for me.

Before dipping into the entire selection, I asked to try the coconut by itself first. It was the one flavor I was wary of going in, thinking it would be artificially over or under-flavored, but it was not. I was so shocked at how true to coconut the flavor was that I literally missed the crunch.

I enjoy the texture the Samoa cookie provides. So, I decided to add some fudge and caramel topping to give it a better mouth feel. Already having a mountain of ice cream in front of me, there seemed no reason to hold back. And I was so glad I indulged. From the rich chocolate to the fresh coconut to the salty caramel, my mouth was surprised there was no cookie crisp that followed the first bite. It truly tastes just like the cookie! And the serving size is proportionate to an entire box. So, if you get the craving for this Girl Scout favorite during the off-season, this will more than suffice.

And if, for some reason, one of the flavors isn't included in the 31 for the month, I highly advise you to dip into the available toppings to get it right. If you want even more texture, add in some nuts. Put all of it together in a bowl and make sure your little pink spoon gets a bit of every scoop and topping for a true Samoa taste. I promise you will not be disappointed.