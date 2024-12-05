7 Secret Menu Combos At Baskin-Robbins To Order Immediately
Irv Robbins and Burt Baskin are the brains and happy bellies behind the Baskin-Robbins' ice cream that we all know and love today. Loving ice cream themselves and believing that every day was worth celebrating, the two men created a shop to carry the iconic 31 flavors so people could celebrate each day of the month accordingly.
It's been nearly 75 years and over 1400 flavors since the beginning, but new flavors are constantly popping up. And if that isn't special enough, there is also a pseudo-secret menu offering even more temptations. Upon discovering this menu and reading the reviews of different cult followings, I knew I had to give them a try.
The secrets are actually known by many of the workers. And these delectable combinations already have names you can drop, even though they aren't technically on the menu. You just have to know what to ask for. But be prepared. These are not merely tasty treats. They are a palatable portal down memory lane. Each and every one of these combinations is sure to take you to the first or favorite time you tried the namesake sweets. It's a delicious journey I believe no one should miss.
Baskin-Robbins' Samoa Cookie
Let's talk about Girl Scout cookie season. If you are like me and wait excitedly for this delicious time of year to roll around so you can enjoy the taste of these popular cookies, wait no further. I feel safe in saying that the Samoa cookie is by far one of the favorite Girl Scout offerings. And with just a few scoops from Baskin-Robbins' selections, you can be satiated year-round.
Unlike the cookie, though, I suggest getting this treat in a bowl and possibly sharing. Incorporating three scoops of ice cream — one coconut (or nutty coconut), one Jamocha, and one caramel (or salted caramel) — is just too much for one person. At least it was for me.
Before dipping into the entire selection, I asked to try the coconut by itself first. It was the one flavor I was wary of going in, thinking it would be artificially over or under-flavored, but it was not. I was so shocked at how true to coconut the flavor was that I literally missed the crunch.
I enjoy the texture the Samoa cookie provides. So, I decided to add some fudge and caramel topping to give it a better mouth feel. Already having a mountain of ice cream in front of me, there seemed no reason to hold back. And I was so glad I indulged. From the rich chocolate to the fresh coconut to the salty caramel, my mouth was surprised there was no cookie crisp that followed the first bite. It truly tastes just like the cookie! And the serving size is proportionate to an entire box. So, if you get the craving for this Girl Scout favorite during the off-season, this will more than suffice.
And if, for some reason, one of the flavors isn't included in the 31 for the month, I highly advise you to dip into the available toppings to get it right. If you want even more texture, add in some nuts. Put all of it together in a bowl and make sure your little pink spoon gets a bit of every scoop and topping for a true Samoa taste. I promise you will not be disappointed.
Baskin-Robbins' Thin Mints
Another Girl Scout cookie treat you won't have to wait for, thanks again to Baskin-Robbins' variety of flavors, is the beloved Thin Mints. This one is my personal favorite Girl Scout cookie, so I was more than excited to see if the "Thin Mint Special" was as truly special as it was made out to be.
If asking for it by name doesn't work, simply say you want a Cappuccino Blast with mint chocolate chip ice cream. Again, you will not be disappointed. It tastes remarkably like eating the cookie right from the freezer. And don't we all store our Girl Scout cookies this way? They are best served cold. Already being a fan of mint chocolate chip ice cream, I was surprised at how much better it tasted blended with coffee. It cuts through the sweetness and offers a rich, dark cocoa pairing for the mint. And with the flecks of chocolate not totally blending into the background, I still got the texture I crave.
Personally, I'm not one to generally crave sweets, specifically ice cream. But this concoction is definitely something that is now on my list. I can undoubtedly say that if I want an iced or frozen coffee, I'm going to be heading to Baskin-Robbins'.
Baskin-Robbins' Birthday Beach Party Shake
I don't think you can really call it a secret when Baskin-Robbins' chose to share this combination with its Instagram followers (probably to make the most of the limited-time flavor Beach Day). This one is generally only available during the summer, so I was very excited to get my hands on the Birthday Beach Party Shake. You don't need to beat the heat to try this one.
I was hesitant after reading the ingredients of Beach Day and Icing on the Cake. Chocolate-covered turtles, crushed graham crackers, yellow cake pieces, and decadent frosting (of course) all mixed together, seemed like it would be a bit too much. And finding out it was a shake; I couldn't imagine getting all of it through a straw. I was expecting something chunky and unpleasing but was incredibly happy to be served a very creamy blend.
The foremost taste of the Icing on the Cake took me back to being a child in my grandmother's kitchen. I relished the special occasions when she would make cake and offer me a spoon or bowl to dip my finger in for a taste of the batter. Thankfully not as thick, this shake offers a rich, buttery cake batter taste that clings delicately to the palate. Then, surprising glimpses of chocolate, caramel, and Icing come through. And it is never too much!
Strong but subtle, all of the flavors are there to enjoy at a level that doesn't shock the senses. Even being topped off with whipped cream and sprinkles, the shake never becomes overly sweet. I'm not sure how they do it, but this is definitely a birthday symphony I could play year-round.
Baskin-Robbins' Candy Crazy
If sweet and sour is your jam, then look no further. If you are a child, have a child, or indulge your inner child, this is for you! Yet again, Baskin-Robbins' grammed this "secret" menu combo called "Candy Crazy," which takes Wild n' Reckless sherbet and Cotton Candy ice cream and puts them together for a spectacular mashup you will have to taste to enjoy.
Reading the description of all the flavors set my mind to the tummy ache of an overindulgent kid. But I can say, there is no better description for this combo than it's childhood in a cup, sans the upset stomach. You get all the fun flavors of airy cotton candy, green apple, blue raspberry, and fruit punch in one mouthful. The flavors pop and transport you at the same time to your first experience of any and all of these sweet treats. The county fair? Traveling circus? Maybe a local block party? This is literally a stroll down memory lane with quite a few stops.
Again, the sound of it made my jaws ache at the thought of such punchy notes mixed together. But Baskin-Robbins' has the talent of going to the edge of flavor without going over it. I can assure — your mind will be set to wonder, "How is this ice cream?"
I do suggest having your inner child ready for sugar. Sure to make your mouth pucker and sweet tooth tingle, this can be enjoyed in a cone or a cup. Personally, I would go for the cup, the cone is unnecessary. Bonus: These flavors are also available by the pint. So, you can have them at home whenever the mood strikes.
Baskin-Robbins' Root Beer Float Freeze
If you enjoy the famous Baskin-Robbins' Freeze, or didn't know they existed, you are going to kick yourself for not thinking of this sooner. I know I did. The Root Beer Float Freeze should be a no-brainer. However, it missed so many people that it ended up on more than a few secret menu lists.
Honestly, I am not a big fan of root beer floats. Although I always try one if it's offered, I'm always disappointed at the execution. You have to wait for the ice cream to melt or jab at it with your straw or spoon to get it to mix. The root beer slowly takes on a mid-temped vanilla flavor that is never as satisfying as it sounded. But getting the Root Beer Float Freeze took care of all of those issues. It's everything I ever wanted in a root beer float without the wait. It is as promised from the beginning.
The vanilla ice cream is blended seamlessly with the root beer, offering crunchy bits of delectable ice crystals. It was the taste that I always wanted in a root beer float but was never able to get. The only upsetting part was knowing I had tried and failed so many times at experiencing this taste before now. And while I doubt I will be going to Baskin-Robbins to get one of these again soon; I am still not the biggest fan of the root beer float; I will definitely be telling others where they can get the perfect float if the subject comes up.
Baskin-Robbins' Caramel Turtle
Caramel turtles are one of my favorite confections. It's the first thing I look for in a candy store, skipping past all of the bins of sugary sweets and going straight to the case of chocolates. So, I was more than excited to try the Caramel Turtle at Baskin-Robbins'.
The old recipe for a Caramel Turtle used to be a scoop of almond, a scoop of caramel, and then making a choice to add a third scoop of Jamocha or coffee. But it seems to have caught on so well that BR has taken a lot of the work out of it. Now you can go straight for the Jamocha Almond Fudge, which already includes most of the flavors, and add a scoop or topping of caramel.
I chose to have it as a shake. Although a fan of texture, I thought this would be best blended. I was expecting notes of salty caramel, chewy nuts, and rich chocolate but was disappointed at the end result. The flavors just seemed to meld together so much that they were difficult to set apart. There was definitely some chocolate to be had, and it was rich, but the other flavors were simply lost.
Perhaps it was my own fault for having it as a shake, although you are supposed to be able to get this treat scooped or swirled. But compared to its secret competitors, this one just didn't hit the mark. For my caramel turtles, I'll stick to the old-fashioned kind. If I want some ice cream with them, I'll simply get it on the side.
Baskin-Robbins' Donut Sundae
For this one, you're going to have to make a couple of trips or find a Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins' duo store. These stores have been popping up since 2020, when both groups were purchased by Inspire Brands. And boy, do they inspire! Because now we have what is lovingly called Dunkin' Robbins'. It's in these locations you will find one of the best hidden gems — a donut sundae.
While my imagination ran wild, I started with a scoop of vanilla on top of a plain glazed donut. Choosing to make a classic sprinkled chocolate donut sundae, I added hot fudge, whipped cream, and sprinkles. And it did not disappoint. Just like having a scoop of ice cream next to a piece of cake, this combination is classically perfect. Although sweet and a bit too much to finish, I again had to wonder why no one had thought of this before.
And with just one bite, my wheels began spinning on all of the creations I could make. I immediately thought the apple fritter with a scoop of vanilla would indeed taste just like apple pie à la mode. Then I made a cobbler connection with thoughts of the blueberry donut, again with a scoop of vanilla. 31 flavors go right out the window when you can choose any freshly made donut, your choice of ice cream, toppings, whipped cream, sprinkles, and even a cherry on top if you please.
I think that vanilla ice cream is as far as I would ever venture with this combination, though. The donut offers much more sweetness than the ice cream, and that is where I would rely most for flavor experiments. But the texture of the two pair well together and is definitely something worth trying.