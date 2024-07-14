How To Get Your Donut Fix With A Simple Slice Of Bread
Craving the heavenly taste of a freshly-baked donut but don't want to head to the store? Luckily you can get your donut fix with a simple slice of bread and zero kneading involved. To get started, take a slice of plain white sandwich bread and remove the crusts. Then sprinkle a touch of water on the surface to moisten it slightly, softening it just enough so it can be shaped into a neat, seam-free ball. Be mindful about using just a small splash of water to begin with, because the texture of the bread will become too sticky if you overdo it. Conversely, if it feels dry and won't come together, just add a bit more water.
Next, using your finger make a hole in the center of the ball to create that characteristic donut ring, taking care to smooth out the sides as much as possible. The neater it looks, the more it will resemble a classic donut. Fry your halo of bread in hot oil (a flavorless vegetable oil with a high smoke point is your best bet to achieve that golden, crispy exterior), making sure to flip it over after a couple of minutes so it colors evenly. Once your donut has developed an appetizing hue, remove it from the oil and coat it in powdered sugar or icing to create a classic sugar ring or glazed donut.
The dos and don'ts of decorating your DIY donuts
Comb through your pantry and you'll likely find heaps of ingredients to gussy up your basic donut, transforming it into a delectable dessert in mere minutes. For example, try dipping it in a mixture of melted chocolate and coconut oil. The oil will lend the chocolate a glossy sheen and loosen its consistency, helping it cling to the fried bread. Alternatively, drizzle melted chocolate over your donut for a pretty finish, before adding crushed cookie bits, coating it with sprinkles, or decorating it with mini marshmallows. To make donuts with a richer flavor, try switching the water for whole milk or a splash of heavy cream. You could even use the same trick to make mini donut holes and fill their centers with a squirt of strawberry jelly (be mindful to stuff your donuts once they're fully cooled to prevent the filling from melting out).
Donuts are made with yeasted dough, a mixture of flour, yeast, milk, eggs, and sugar, which isn't too far off from a slice of white bread, making it a viable substitute when you're in a pinch. Yes, there are some textural differences, but once the finished result is coated in sugar and sprinkles, it hits the spot with its fried aroma, crisp exterior, and fluffy center.