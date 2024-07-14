How To Get Your Donut Fix With A Simple Slice Of Bread

Craving the heavenly taste of a freshly-baked donut but don't want to head to the store? Luckily you can get your donut fix with a simple slice of bread and zero kneading involved. To get started, take a slice of plain white sandwich bread and remove the crusts. Then sprinkle a touch of water on the surface to moisten it slightly, softening it just enough so it can be shaped into a neat, seam-free ball. Be mindful about using just a small splash of water to begin with, because the texture of the bread will become too sticky if you overdo it. Conversely, if it feels dry and won't come together, just add a bit more water.

Next, using your finger make a hole in the center of the ball to create that characteristic donut ring, taking care to smooth out the sides as much as possible. The neater it looks, the more it will resemble a classic donut. Fry your halo of bread in hot oil (a flavorless vegetable oil with a high smoke point is your best bet to achieve that golden, crispy exterior), making sure to flip it over after a couple of minutes so it colors evenly. Once your donut has developed an appetizing hue, remove it from the oil and coat it in powdered sugar or icing to create a classic sugar ring or glazed donut.