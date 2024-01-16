Customize Bland Grocery Store Donuts With Your Favorite Frostings And Toppings

Donuts should be fun, and just because you are grabbing more affordable grocery store donuts doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less. Donuts succeed or fail based on their quality like any other baked goods, but we don't always have the convenience of hitting a local shop and rarely have the time to make them fresh ourselves. In that situation, a basic glazed donut from a grocery store can serve as a nice blank canvas to upgrade its relatively bland flavor with anything your mind can dream up. When you are staring into a case of donuts doesn't your eye naturally drift to the topped offerings, covered in sprinkles or coconut or crumbled cookies anyway? Sometimes a great finish really can salvage a just okay product.

One of the tastiest and easiest ways to upgrade your donuts is with a homemade glaze. You only need cream, sugar, and some tasty chocolate to make a chocolate ganache that will turn even the most boring donuts into a luxury. Even easier is giving donuts a brighter twist with a fruit glaze. Mix a cup of powdered sugar with two tablespoons of milk and one tablespoon of any jam you like, and then just dip a donut and wait for the glaze to dry for a surprisingly fresh-tasting treat. And of course, glazes are just the beginning.