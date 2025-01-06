What Is 'Swalty' Food, Exactly?

If you've ever dipped your fries into your milkshake before, then you're already familiar with "swalty" appeal. The term is a portmanteau of "sweet" and "salty," not unlike the "swicy" food trend that took the gastronomic scene by storm this year.

The NEXT Flavor Report, which was published by Rubix Foods on November 19, predicts the food trends that will rule the scene in 2025, and swalty came out on top. The data was compiled from a multipronged research approach, combining "proprietary data, third-party research, and exclusive findings from Rubix's NEXT Flavor Network – a collective of three influential taste-making social media creators with Gen Z audiences."

Research aside, there's a scientific explanation for the rise of the swalty trend: The presence of salt enhances the taste receptors' ability to perceive sweetness. Salty literally makes sweet better on a biological level. But don't write this budding trend off as an inevitable matter of evolutionary course. Rubix is even calling swalty "the next swicy" looking forward to 2025.

The Swalty Era has been years in the making. Back in 2021, food futurologist Dr. Morgaine Gaye predicted "clashing combos" to gain popularity. As Gaye told FoodNavigator, "We've been a big fan of sweet and salty for a while now. Though [in 2021] it's ramping up into something even more indulgent and creative." Now, per the NEXT Report, demand for swalty foods has outpaced swicy foods by 5% in 2024, and the swalty market is projected to enjoy 32% further growth by 2028.