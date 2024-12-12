The 6 Meats And Cheeses You Need For The Ultimate French Charcuterie Board

It's no secret that some of the best foods, especially wines, meats, and cheeses come from France. There are many unique ways the European Union protects its food heritage, and France has even stricter standards including AOC (Appellation d'Origine Contrôlée), which is one key standard to look for when shopping for specialist European foods. This AOC labeling ensures that French products come from a designated area, are produced in specific ways, and meet measured high-quality standards.

There are a multitude of French cheeses you need to try at least once, but putting together a France-focused charcuterie board is an easy and delicious way to start the journey. Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at Grand Brasserie in New York City, offered us suggestions for French meats and cheeses available in the U.S. to compile the ultimate French charcuterie board.

Chef Thivet emphasized the importance of varying the flavors and textures of each item, so the eating experience is more of an adventure. Some are dense like a dry sausage or hard cheese, while others are tender like a pâté or a soft, creamy brie. While these meats and cheeses are incredibly delicious on their own, you can also include sweet and savory accompaniments like grainy dijon mustard, a superior French butter like this Isigny Ste Mere beurre d'Isigny AOP, and an apricot jam. Be sure to serve crusty, fresh bread alongside everything.

