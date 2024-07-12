What Makes Chicago-Style Popcorn Boldly Unique
There is one type of popcorn that has practically become synonymous with Chicago. You'd be hard-pressed to enter an airport or walk downtown without stumbling upon the famous Garrett Popcorn, home of the renowned Chicago-style cheddar and caramel mixed popcorn.
Chicago-style popcorn got its start at Garrett's, which was founded in 1949. Known for two popular and distinctive flavors, CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn, in 1977, fans started requesting an empty bag so they could mix the two, and, well, the rest is history. This unique sweet and salty combo is now known as "The Mix" at Garrett's and more widely known as "The Chicago Mix." Garrett's still makes its popcorn in old-fashioned copper kettles and mixes it by hand, lending to its charm. Other companies have since followed suit with their own versions of this creative combo, and this popcorn mix can be found worldwide, especially popular for gifting in tins around the holidays.
One of the great appeals of this tasty combo is the crisp, sweet shell of the caramel-coated kernels offering a delightful contrast to the softer, buttery, cheesy cheddar popcorn. You get an explosion of differing textures and flavors in one addictive bite. While not a conventional pairing, you will likely find it to be quintessential — a don't-knock-it-till-you-try-it combo.
The evolution of the Chicago Mix
The Chicago Mix has come a long way since its inception at Garrett's in 1977. What was once only available locally evolved into a booming mail-order business, followed by the opening of store locations worldwide, including in Dubai and Singapore. Garrett's sells its iconic popcorn in a variety of eye-catching tins, which are a welcome sight for many come Christmas morning.
Other companies have swapped regular cheddar for white cheddar or even a spicy cheese and caramel mix. Mitsu Nozaki, a pastry chef from Gibsons Restaurant Group in Chicago, once created a dessert inspired by Chicago-style popcorn. It consisted of caramel mousse dusted with cheddar cheese powder and was served at the James Beard House. Chef Tyler Rause of the restaurant Rye in Dallas, Texas, developed a stunning Chicago-style popcorn crème brûlée recipe featuring a cheddar fritter, cheddar cake crumble, and caramel popcorn. There's no doubt that this crunchy snack has inspired a slew of imaginative creations.
However you pop it, Chicago-style popcorn is a testament to the enduring appeal of innovative flavor combinations. Whether enjoyed as a holiday treat, a gourmet gift, or an inspiration for creativity in the kitchen, the Chicago Mix continues to boldly go where it pleases.