What Makes Chicago-Style Popcorn Boldly Unique

There is one type of popcorn that has practically become synonymous with Chicago. You'd be hard-pressed to enter an airport or walk downtown without stumbling upon the famous Garrett Popcorn, home of the renowned Chicago-style cheddar and caramel mixed popcorn.

Chicago-style popcorn got its start at Garrett's, which was founded in 1949. Known for two popular and distinctive flavors, CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn, in 1977, fans started requesting an empty bag so they could mix the two, and, well, the rest is history. This unique sweet and salty combo is now known as "The Mix" at Garrett's and more widely known as "The Chicago Mix." Garrett's still makes its popcorn in old-fashioned copper kettles and mixes it by hand, lending to its charm. Other companies have since followed suit with their own versions of this creative combo, and this popcorn mix can be found worldwide, especially popular for gifting in tins around the holidays.

One of the great appeals of this tasty combo is the crisp, sweet shell of the caramel-coated kernels offering a delightful contrast to the softer, buttery, cheesy cheddar popcorn. You get an explosion of differing textures and flavors in one addictive bite. While not a conventional pairing, you will likely find it to be quintessential — a don't-knock-it-till-you-try-it combo.