Robust miso pairs famously well alongside similarly bold ingredients like chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter. But, when Jennifer Boggiss is baking with miso, bright contrast is prized over a woodsy complement. Boggiss is the CEO of Heilala Vanilla, the company behind the world's most awarded bourbon vanilla products.

The name Heilala has become synonymous with ethical sourcing, zero-waste production, and cold-pressing technique to extract maximum flavor from the vanilla beans. In other words, Boggiss is all about commitment to premium quality and knows a thing or two about uncompromising flavor. "White miso works great in desserts — it's milder [than other miso varieties] and adds a subtle saltiness," the CEO shares with Tasting Table. "Pair it with sweet or tangy flavors, like sugar or lemon, to keep things balanced."

If you've never worked with it before, white miso (aka shiro) is mildly sweet and slightly funky. It's wicked accessible, less bold than red or brown miso, which are also made from fermented soybeans. But, comparatively, white miso paste has less salt and fements for the shortest duration. That mellow, nutty sweetness is a secret weapon for adding savory depth to tangy desserts. For minimal impact to the texture of your baked goods, whisk that gritty miso into your batter or dough at the same time as you're mixing together the wet ingredients. You could also add it into any cream and sugar that might get beat together with an electric mixer, as in making cookie doughs.

