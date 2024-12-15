The Lazy Fair Food Hack To Satisfy Funnel Cake Cravings At Home

Maybe you really love the amusement park. Maybe during the winter months, when all those roller coasters are locked away for their seasonal hibernation, you long for the fair food even more than the rides. Or perhaps you've just discovered the wonderful world of THC seltzers (the cannabis bevy industry is only growing, after all). Either way, if a funnel cake craving strikes in the middle of the night, you aren't alone — and there's a quick cure to what ails you.

Advertisement

Simply dust a plate of french fries with powdered sugar for a copycat funnel cake dupe that can satisfy even the stubbornest carnival food craving (or a scorching case of the munchies). A crispy golden exterior houses the light, fluffy, savory interior fans love and expect from a real funnel cake. Easily the best part of a classic funnel cake is where the powdered sugar melts into the hot dough. That rich, melty, mouthwatering intersection packs an infusion of sweet-salty-savory flavor into every bite.

Making a funnel cake the traditional way requires a pretty involved setup. The dough is suspended above a vat of hot oil and slowly drizzled into the oil through a funnel in a circular motion to create those signature coils. Chances are, the average home cook has neither a massive vat of oil on standby nor the time and motivation to embark on that whole trip. Luckily, fries are here to expedite the process and bring extra craveable salty power while they're at it.

Advertisement