The Lazy Fair Food Hack To Satisfy Funnel Cake Cravings At Home
Maybe you really love the amusement park. Maybe during the winter months, when all those roller coasters are locked away for their seasonal hibernation, you long for the fair food even more than the rides. Or perhaps you've just discovered the wonderful world of THC seltzers (the cannabis bevy industry is only growing, after all). Either way, if a funnel cake craving strikes in the middle of the night, you aren't alone — and there's a quick cure to what ails you.
Simply dust a plate of french fries with powdered sugar for a copycat funnel cake dupe that can satisfy even the stubbornest carnival food craving (or a scorching case of the munchies). A crispy golden exterior houses the light, fluffy, savory interior fans love and expect from a real funnel cake. Easily the best part of a classic funnel cake is where the powdered sugar melts into the hot dough. That rich, melty, mouthwatering intersection packs an infusion of sweet-salty-savory flavor into every bite.
Making a funnel cake the traditional way requires a pretty involved setup. The dough is suspended above a vat of hot oil and slowly drizzled into the oil through a funnel in a circular motion to create those signature coils. Chances are, the average home cook has neither a massive vat of oil on standby nor the time and motivation to embark on that whole trip. Luckily, fries are here to expedite the process and bring extra craveable salty power while they're at it.
Dust fries with powdered sugar for a sweet-salty-savory potato funnel cake on the fly
To whip up a next-level funnel cake dupe in your own kitchen, cook a batch of french fries in the air fryer or oven. Homemade fries made from scratch with matchstick potatoes work just as well as bagged frozen fries. Or if you're feeling ambitious, you could jump in the car for a trip to your favorite fry spot and bring home a basket. Then, while the fries are still hot, dust them with a generous layer of Domino powdered sugar. A sifter or flour mill can be helpful for even, cloud-like distribution.
Happily, this sugar tip also serves a utilitarian purpose on a food-science level: Sugar actually makes fries crispier. If you've ever pulled a tray of sad, soggy, half-roasted fries out of the oven before, then you know the scene we're trying to avoid, and sugar is just the tool for the job. Hit 'em with a dash of granulated sugar pre-cook to soak up excess moisture and aid in caramelization.
To serve, pair your funnel cake fries with a side of dipping sauce. Melted caramel, chocolate syrup, and strawberry jam all work beautifully. You could even add a dusting of homemade cinnamon sugar on top for an elephant-ear-inspired treat, channeling the best of both worlds in the carnival fare scene. Or assemble a plate of fully-loaded dessert fries with powdered sugar, a drizzle of caramel sauce, and a spoonful of marshmallow fluff.