Funnel Cake Vs Elephant Ears: What's The Difference?

Whether you're getting food and drinks on Coney Island or exploring the best restaurants on Chicago's Navy Pier, these boardwalk staples are BYOSF — bring your own sticky fingers. If you're at a county fair or amusement park, you'll want to wait at least 30 minutes before hopping on the Tilt-a-Whirl after eating either of these bad boys. We're, of course, talking about the confectionery kings of the carnival: funnel cakes and elephant ears. Both treats are airy, crisp, fried, lightly sweetened, and enticingly aromatic. It's not a carnival until you can smell the fried dough of these classic fair foods from 500 yards away.

So, what makes these doughy beauties different? Funnel cakes are essentially a long tube of fried dough coiled on top of itself into a pile and dusted with a mountain of powdered sugar to serve. Meanwhile, elephant ears are thinner, flatter, softer ovals of fried dough sprinkled with lots of cinnamon and granulated sugar. But this is just the most obvious difference between the dynamic duo of fairground dining. These warm, sweet treats may be simple to make, but there's a lot to unpack surrounding their ingredients, preparations, and histories.