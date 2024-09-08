How To Cook Carnival-Worthy Elephant Ears At Home
Funnel cake, corn dogs, and even giant turkey legs are some of the quintessential carnival foods found in America, but options slightly vary by state and region. In New Orleans, you might come across fried alligator on a stick while sausage and peppers are popular in the Northeast. To finish off your carnival meal with a sweet bite, you might skip the funnel cake or fried Oreos and head for some elephant ears, a popular fried snack popularized at carnivals in places around the Midwest. But you no longer have to wait for carnival season thanks to our best elephant ears recipe developed by Miriam Hahn.
To pull off a batch of elephant ears like the vendor at the fair, follow these tips. First, start with the right ingredients because components like active dry yeast are what will help the elephant ears cook like you expect. When you add the dry yeast, it will take a little patience for the magic to happen. "The active dry yeast takes about 10 minutes to activate, helping the dough rise and get those great bubbles when cooking," Hahn explains. You also have the option of using instant yeast, for which the waiting period is not necessary.
Resting dough, heating oil, and more tips for the best homemade elephant ears
There's another step that will take some waiting around, but will definitely be worth it in the end. It's essential to cover the dough and allow it to rest for around 30 minutes before you form the balls that will eventually transform into your treats. This resting time allows the gluten to relax so your elephant ears have the right texture when cooked. Afterwards, roll the balls into 6-inch ovals that will be easy to roll out into the rough shape of each elephant ear.
Another important tip to make the best elephant ears is to make sure the oil is hot enough. You'll want a deep pan, which helps prevent a greasy mess on your stovetop. Make sure the heat is turned up to high; the oil should be around 375 degrees Fahrenheit before you drop in the first ball. "When you start frying, the first one will take longer. Once the oil is really hot, the next ones go quick, so be ready," Hahn says. When they're done, drain them on a wire rack or paper towel before sprinkling with cinnamon sugar. All that's left is to take a bite while you reminisce about going to the carnival back in the day and consider making funnel cakes next.