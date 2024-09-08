How To Cook Carnival-Worthy Elephant Ears At Home

Funnel cake, corn dogs, and even giant turkey legs are some of the quintessential carnival foods found in America, but options slightly vary by state and region. In New Orleans, you might come across fried alligator on a stick while sausage and peppers are popular in the Northeast. To finish off your carnival meal with a sweet bite, you might skip the funnel cake or fried Oreos and head for some elephant ears, a popular fried snack popularized at carnivals in places around the Midwest. But you no longer have to wait for carnival season thanks to our best elephant ears recipe developed by Miriam Hahn.

To pull off a batch of elephant ears like the vendor at the fair, follow these tips. First, start with the right ingredients because components like active dry yeast are what will help the elephant ears cook like you expect. When you add the dry yeast, it will take a little patience for the magic to happen. "The active dry yeast takes about 10 minutes to activate, helping the dough rise and get those great bubbles when cooking," Hahn explains. You also have the option of using instant yeast, for which the waiting period is not necessary.