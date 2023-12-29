Give Your Stale, Forgotten Cereal A Second Life As Muffins

Stale cereal isn't given enough credit. While some argue that it has already seen its best days, likely, they're yet to come. Sure, it's unappealing and lifeless, but appearances can be deceiving in a versatile kitchen. After all, it is by using leftover juice that you can get Jacques Pépin's flavorful grocery store rotisserie chicken. The only question is if you're open to exploring the endless possibilities of an abandoned box of Corn Flakes.

Most types of cereal can be revived, and one of the best ways to do so is by making muffins. Muffins are by far a foolproof method for resurrecting cereal because they conceal its limp texture and bland taste. The most popular formula is to add any leftover cereal along with your regular baking staples such as sugar, milk, and oil and then bake them together.

You can also replace flour in your muffin recipe by crushing cereal into a fine powder. If you're out of flour, try blending some stale bran flakes and save yourself a trip to the grocery store. Cheerios also make some seriously good muffin toppings. All you have to do is reheat them in the oven to reintroduce their crispy texture before placing them on top of your baked muffins. That's it!