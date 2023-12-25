How Jacques Pépin Uses The Leftover Juice In Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken

Rotisserie chickens are a weeknight champion. They're a delicious, already-prepared dish that beckons us with ease after a long day at work. But, while we're being honest here, even though the texture is typically juicy and tender, rotisserie chicken could sometimes use a little work in the flavor and presentation department. Thanks to Jacques Pépin, your store-bought chicken is about to get a major upgrade.

In a Facebook video, Pépin shared that he uses the leftover juice in a rotisserie chicken to add liquid and flavor to sauteed vegetables, which are then spooned over the chicken. Pépin begins by melting some butter and olive oil in a skillet. He then tosses in onions, mushrooms, and garlic to simmer together. While that's cooking, he prepares a serving tray with pieces of lettuce for a salad. Using kitchen scissors, he cuts the rotisserie chicken into large pieces and places them on the salad. Pépin says that he prefers to serve the chicken with the bones in it, so cut up the entire bird.

You're left with the empty container that the chicken was in — but don't throw away the juices resting at the bottom. For the next step, Pépin pours all of that flavorful juice right onto the vegetables sauteing in the skillet. To top everything off, he spoons the vegetables and juice over the chicken and lettuce, adds a bit of tomato for color, and squeezes some fresh lime juice on top.