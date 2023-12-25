How Jacques Pépin Uses The Leftover Juice In Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken
Rotisserie chickens are a weeknight champion. They're a delicious, already-prepared dish that beckons us with ease after a long day at work. But, while we're being honest here, even though the texture is typically juicy and tender, rotisserie chicken could sometimes use a little work in the flavor and presentation department. Thanks to Jacques Pépin, your store-bought chicken is about to get a major upgrade.
In a Facebook video, Pépin shared that he uses the leftover juice in a rotisserie chicken to add liquid and flavor to sauteed vegetables, which are then spooned over the chicken. Pépin begins by melting some butter and olive oil in a skillet. He then tosses in onions, mushrooms, and garlic to simmer together. While that's cooking, he prepares a serving tray with pieces of lettuce for a salad. Using kitchen scissors, he cuts the rotisserie chicken into large pieces and places them on the salad. Pépin says that he prefers to serve the chicken with the bones in it, so cut up the entire bird.
You're left with the empty container that the chicken was in — but don't throw away the juices resting at the bottom. For the next step, Pépin pours all of that flavorful juice right onto the vegetables sauteing in the skillet. To top everything off, he spoons the vegetables and juice over the chicken and lettuce, adds a bit of tomato for color, and squeezes some fresh lime juice on top.
Jacques Pépin suggests making rotisserie chicken your own
Even if you're utilizing Jacques Pépin's tip for leftover rotisserie chicken juice, he still stresses how important it is to make a recipe your own. While Pépin sauteed mushrooms, onions, and garlic in his rotisserie chicken upgrade, you can saute whatever vegetables you'd like. Options like spinach, peppers, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, green onions, and even asparagus all work well for sauteing and taste great with chicken. Incorporating the juice from the chicken's container will marry the flavors of the chicken with the notes of the veggies even more.
Additionally, the salad you make for serving can be customized, too. In fact, you don't even need to serve the chicken on a salad, but the chicken juice and vegetable mixture can double as a fantastic savory dressing. Pépin makes use of tomato and lime juice in his salad, but feel free to incorporate raw onion, cheese, olives, croutons, cranberries, blueberries, nuts, or whatever else you personally enjoy in a salad; there are no limits to the options available.