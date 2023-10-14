How To Make A Recipe Your Own, According To Jacques Pépin - Exclusive

Over his decades of experience in the culinary world as a television personality, famed chef, and celebrated cookbook author, Jacques Pépin has made innumerable contributions to the way home cooks worldwide think about preparing food in their kitchens. In celebration of his latest cookbook, "Cooking My Way," Jacques Pépin joined Tasting Table for an exclusive interview to discuss his favorite time-honored recipes — as well as to share guidance on how to turn an established recipe into your own creation in the kitchen.

Pépin's advice begins with the idea that to master a recipe, you must first learn to follow it, replicating it several times to understand how the recipe works, how the ingredients cooperate with one another, and what you like (or don't like) about it. "I usually tell people: When you do a recipe, whoever you take the recipe from, you should do it exactly the way it is [written] without changing it," he told us. "If it happens to be good, you're likely to do it again. The second time, you may do it again according to the book."

It's only after you've become well acquainted with a recipe that he says you can start to change it effectively and infuse your own perspective into the dish. "By the third or fourth time, you [can] start changing it and massaging it to your own taste and your own sense of aesthetic," he said.