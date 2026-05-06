18 Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Finds Of 2026 So Far
If you're anything like us, few things bring you as big a dopamine hit as scanning the "New Items" shelf at your local Trader Joe's. It's truly an unparalleled experience. Will you discover a favorite new snack? Or perhaps a pasta sauce that'll upgrade any weeknight dinner? Or, maybe the chain just released a frozen food that's destined to be a quick inductee into the proverbial Trader Joe's Hall of Fame. With Trader Joe's, the possibilities are truly endless.
Fortunately, the company shows no signs of slowing down in 2026; in fact, this year has seen some of the hottest new products the company has ever put out. From a couple of buzzy new tasty frozen pizzas to crave-worthy snacks and sweets, it's been a great year for Trader Joe's customers so far. Here are some of the year's best new releases that loyal customers can't stop swooning over.
Pizza Bianca
Trader Joe's unique Pizza Bianca is the cheesy overload of your dreams, complete with a white Parmesan sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, onion, and rosemary garnish. Don't worry — it is indeed as good as it sounds. Even better, it costs under $5. Customers say it's nice and garlicky, noting that the rosemary isn't overpowering. One Reddit user even recommends topping it with crushed pistachios right before it's done baking. Perfection.
Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta
Don't be put off by the word "spicy" in the title — apparently, Trader Joe's new Spicy Alfredo Fusilloni Pasta really isn't too spicy. It is, however, positively delicious. Even better, the customization options here are endless — add in anything from mushrooms and peas to sausage, extra cheese, kale, or even an egg. At $4.79 for a 16-ounce bag, this one has us ready to run out the door.
Dill-icious Cream Cheese Spread
ICYMI, dill (especially in pickle form) is all the rage nowadays, which made Trader Joe's Dill-icious Cream Cheese Spread the talk of the town upon its release. Unfortunately, the seasonal item won't stick around for long, but we have high hopes it'll make another appearance next spring. Happy customers recommend pairing it with the chain's Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips (one of our favorite Trader Joe's road trip snacks), but it would also make a stellar veggie dip.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Snackers
If you're already a fan of Trader Joe's fan-favorite Unexpected Cheddar, we have good news for you: The brand now sells the cheese in snack-sized packets, perfect to stow away in your lunch box (and, yes, it's totally okay if they don't make it to lunch time). Gone are the days of cutting bites of cheese off a block, and consumers are already raving about this snackable masterpiece. Moreover, if you thought they were only for snacking, think again — apparently, these little bites are the perfect size to melt onto a sandwich.
Onion Flowers
The next time you're craving a delicious Bloomin' Onion, and you're not within stone's throw of an Outback Steakhouse, just head to your local Trader Joe's. This year, the chain released "Onion Flowers," its knockoff version of the famous appetizer. Personally, we couldn't be happier. These cook up incredibly well in the air fryer, and if you have some spicy mayo or a good fry sauce to dip them in, nothing compares (except for the real thing, of course).
Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies
Trader Joe's shoppers have been loving these tiny, speckled cookies, and not just because they come in adorable shapes. Apparently, they're tasty enough that customers are buying multiple bags at a time — always a reliable sign of a good product, in our opinion. The Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies receive ample praise for being light and crispy, and they say that the bag's $3.99 price tag is well worth what you get. TBH, we'd have to agree.
Spicy Spuds
Whether you're determined to start making your own breakfast burritos (a wise idea in this economy!) or you just want some well-seasoned potatoes to enjoy alongside eggs or as a solo snack, you simply have to pick up a bag of Trader Joe's Spicy Spuds. And, similar to the aforementioned Spicy Fusilloni, customers have been quick to reassure skeptics that these aren't too spicy. Some consumers say they'd prefer the potatoes without the lime to increase their versatility, but that shouldn't stop you from picking up a bag on your next TJ's run.
Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Any Costco shopper is probably familiar with the store's ready-to-cook stuffed bell peppers. Well, Trader Joe's now has its own version of the dinner staple: Stuffed Poblano Peppers, complete with chicken, brown rice, Monterey Jack, corn, and a cilantro sauce. Those who have tried them are pretty obsessed with the easy meal. Trader Joe's influencers have called this one of the company's best-ever releases, saying that it's full of flavor and very much worth the hype.
Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, you simply have to try its new ranch-flavored version of the snack. These little morsels have the same enviable crunch of their spicy brethren, without any of the heat, and we're stoked that non-spice fans can get in on the action. Moreover, the ranch seasoning is tasty and plentiful. We've been snacking on them solo, but you could totally pair them with one of the store's famous dips if you're feeling a little extra.
Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips
If you love yellow curry and you didn't pick up a bag of these the second they hit store shelves, you've made a fatal error. Trader Joe's Thai Style Yellow Curry Flavored Potato Chips are something to marvel at — they taste exactly like yellow curry, with a warmth that's pretty unique to any other potato chips we've ever had. They're also light, crispy, and not too salty. Satisfying a curry craving and a chip craving all in one go? Yes, please!
Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists
Still in the snack aisle, let's move along to Trader Joe's Sweet Onion Style Pretzel Twists, a snacking feat if we've ever seen one. If you're wondering what they taste like (after all, "sweet onion" isn't the most prolific flavor in the snack aisle), customers say they're very similar to honey mustard-flavored pretzels. And, as with the aforementioned rolled ranch chips, these are great on their own or paired with a dip, like the store's Caramelized Onion Dip.
Patagonian Scallops
Are you a fan of scallops? Then you should totally be buying the Patagonian Scallops at Trader Joe's. Are you new to scallops? Then you should totally pick up a bag of Patagonian Scallops at Trader Joe's. Yes, these scallops are accessible to all types of consumers, and the verdict is in: Customers love them. Some longtime Trader Joe's reviewers have even ranked them among the store's more impressive seafood finds, praising them as an unexpectedly elevated option for the freezer aisle. Personally, that's all the testimony we need.
Salted Caramel Mochi
If you're already enamored by Trader Joe's various mochi ice cream flavors, we have some good news for you: Salted Caramel Mochi may be your newest obsession, and from all appearances, it's a permanent addition to the company's mochi lineup. One happy consumer took to Reddit to call these the "ice cream version of Bull's Eye candy," a great sign for anyone with a sweet tooth. Customers also compare them to butterscotch and say all the elements are very well-balanced, though some note that the mochi is a bit thin.
Danish Oat Sandwich Cookies
For being a snack cookie, Trader Joe's packaged Danish Oat Sandwich Cookies are pretty scrumptious, and definitely rival similar options from brands like Keebler. The oat cookie and chocolate interior stand in good balance to one another, giving the cookies an enviable sweet-savory balance that makes them appealing to a wide audience. Even better, they satisfy that crunchy craving that plagues all of us once midafternoon hits.
Garlic Butter Nut Mix
Trader Joe's various nut mixes are already legendary, and its new Garlic Butter Nut Mix only adds to the hype. Consumers pretty widely agree that this is a fantastic little can of nuts, and many consider it a bonus that the company put bread chips in the mix. Good luck with portion control here — some have admitted to eating the entire can on the day they bought it. But, honestly, when "garlic butter" is in the title, we certainly can't blame them.
Blonde Bar
Don't be put off from buying Trader Joe's new Blonde Bar if you don't like white chocolate; even white chocolate naysayers say the bar is beyond delicious. Some say it's similar to Hershey's Cookies & Cream bar, and they note that the tiny sugar cookie crumbles make for a pleasant, crunchy addition. Personally, we didn't need yet another chocolate bar to stock in our cabinet, but it sounds like we definitely need to make room for the Blonde Bar.
Hot Honey Mustard
Just when you thought you had a fully stocked condiment shelf, Trader Joe's had to show up on the scene and prove you wrong. Its Hot Honey Mustard was deemed a necessary addition when it showed up on store shelves, and though it appears to have been a limited release, we hope it's received enough praise to merit a comeback sometime soon. It's an obvious must-have the next time a pretzel craving hits.
Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza
As if we needed another stellar pizza from Trader Joe's! The store already has us well covered in the pizza department, even more so now with its recent Detroit Style Uncured Pepperoni Pizza release. Customers say it's dangerously good, even if a little too bread-y for some (personally, we'll never turn down a thick-crust pizza). Pop it in the oven and get a large side of ranch ready; it'll be hard not to polish off this bad boy in one go.