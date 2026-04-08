Trader Joe's April 2026: Best Items To Buy This Month
It's April. The first full month of spring. That means it's the perfect time to celebrate a fresh start, and to stop into Trader Joe's to see what's new. It's no secret that the market is one of the best places for seasonal treats. Each new month and holiday brings an entirely different version of Trader Joe's, full of fresh products and flavors. One of the only things that remains constant is the oh-so-helpful employees, always willing to point you in the direction of the next big thing.
Right now, the grocery store is going through its own version of spring cleaning, clearing out winter's comfort foods to make room for a new crop of April finds. Since the Easter bunny has also come and gone, chocolate eggs and jelly beans are being replaced by more sunshine-ready indulgences. Customers have spotted plenty of new sweet confections on the bakery shelf and in the frozen aisle. Flowers and fruits are also trending, but that doesn't mean salty snacks and even swicy items aren't in stock. There are even a few new staple beverages to pick up. It's more than enough to fill your basket or colorful tote. Today, we're highlighting 11 great Trader Joe's products you don't want to miss this month.
Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers
April's showers are far from over, but we're already seeing flowers pop up at Trader Joe's. No, we're not talking about the market's always flourishing selection of fresh florals. We're talking about the new, very much edible Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers. Each package contains 12 traditional sugar cookies that bake into the shape of bright yellow blooms with a dot of pink at their center. Whether the sun is shining or not this month, these treats give us something to smile about.
Garlic Butter Nut Mix
You had us at garlic butter. Boring, overdone nut mixes feel seriously inferior compared to this yellow jar. You have a trifecta of some of the most elite snacking nuts, including pecans, almonds, and cashews. Then, TJs throws in bread chips for even more crunch, and blankets everything in a generous coating of buttery powder and garlic seasoning. Fair warning: one 10-ounce container of Trader Joe's Garlic Butter Nut Mix simply isn't enough.
Battistero Rond'Oro di Primavera
Don't worry, you don't need to know how to pronounce this to buy it at Trader Joe's. All you really need to know is Rond'Oro di Primavera means "golden round of spring" in Italian. This seasonal cake is one you want to add to your basket; it's naturally leavened, so it's ultra-soft and buttery. Complete with its own icing sugar packet to sprinkle on top, it's the perfect addition to your springtime brunch spread or midday coffee break.
Freeze Dried Apricots
Sometimes, you just need a clean, simple snack. That's where Trader Joe's Freeze Dried Apricots come in. The product is made from Turkish apricots, which you often see in a chewy, dried format. However, this freeze-dried take gives them a crunchy makeover. Cut into small strips, each piece is airy and naturally sweet, with just a touch of acidic tang. Lucky for us fruit lovers, the bags are set to stick around until June — coincidentally, when other stone fruits are reaching their peak.
Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
We've all heard the hubbub about Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. You know, the snack that won numerous awards and landed itself a coveted spot in the Trader Joe's Hall of Fame? Well, now those same rolled tortilla chips are trading in their Southwest flair for Midwest flavors. This recently released Trader Joe's Ranch Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips combines tastes of buttermilk, garlic powder, onion powder, and parsley, creating your new favorite munchie. Good luck putting them down — especially when paired with a zesty dill dip.
Salted Caramel Mochi
Mochi is a Trader Joe's mainstay. Each season may bring different flavors — we've seen everything from ube and black sesame to caramel apple and blood orange — but you can always count on some kind of mochi box being tucked in the freezer case. As of April 2026, the latest addition is Salted Caramel. Filled with salty, sweet caramel ice cream and wrapped in a thin, sweet rice dough, its flavor has been compared to butterscotch and even caramel creams. Essentially, it's a taste of candy shop nostalgia, all wrapped up in bite-sized frozen rounds.
Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage
It may be unsweetened and vanilla, but this pick is far from boring. It's surprising that Trader Joe's didn't release the Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage sooner, considering its original organic soy beverage has been a staple for years. The new carton carries all those same beloved attributes, but instead of stopping at just water and organic soybeans, it also adds in organic natural flavors. It's what non-dairy dreams are made of. You can find it on the shelf next to its unflavored counterpart in a purple carton (rather than the green one).
Costa Rica Medium Roast Coffee
With so many diverse and wide-ranging options, standing in front of the Trader Joe's coffee section can be intimidating. Instead of driving yourself crazy trying to decide this month, just pick up one of the newest bags. The Costa Rica Medium Roast Coffee contains 100% arabica beans, and is one of the store's rotating small lot coffees. If it sounds right up your alley, make your way to Trader Joe's soon. Once it's gone, it's gone.
Hot Honey Mustard
Did someone say swicy? Trader Joe's is no stranger to foods that marry both sweet and spicy flavors, and its latest installment takes things to the next level. The new Hot Honey Mustard is not only sweet with a little heat, but also throws a nice tang into the mix to enliven quite literally all your senses. It combines real mustard with a bit of mayo, honey, and cayenne pepper. All packaged in a squeezable bottle, it's the backyard barbecue hero you didn't know you needed.
Cannelés
Cannelés are back in the freezer aisle and delicious as ever. Trader Joe's touts that, while the French pastries are some of the hardest to recreate at home, its own Bay Area bakery version is ready in the oven in just 10 to 12 minutes. You still get those golden, caramelized ridges on the outside paired with notes of rum and a creamy custard core, but without all the hassle. The Cannelés are slated to stick around through May, but we see no point in waiting.
Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche
Soft and utterly indulgent, the Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche resembles a decadent loaf cake more than traditional sliced bread, an its taste is every bit as dessert-like as its looks. Straight from the depths of a true French bakery, the loaf's chocolatey richness is two-fold: there's cocoa powder mixed right into the batter, and chocolate chips spread throughout. It's up to you how you enjoy it, but imagine the thick-cut French toast you could make.