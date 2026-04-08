Trader Joe's April 2026: Best Items To Buy This Month

It's April. The first full month of spring. That means it's the perfect time to celebrate a fresh start, and to stop into Trader Joe's to see what's new. It's no secret that the market is one of the best places for seasonal treats. Each new month and holiday brings an entirely different version of Trader Joe's, full of fresh products and flavors. One of the only things that remains constant is the oh-so-helpful employees, always willing to point you in the direction of the next big thing.

Right now, the grocery store is going through its own version of spring cleaning, clearing out winter's comfort foods to make room for a new crop of April finds. Since the Easter bunny has also come and gone, chocolate eggs and jelly beans are being replaced by more sunshine-ready indulgences. Customers have spotted plenty of new sweet confections on the bakery shelf and in the frozen aisle. Flowers and fruits are also trending, but that doesn't mean salty snacks and even swicy items aren't in stock. There are even a few new staple beverages to pick up. It's more than enough to fill your basket or colorful tote. Today, we're highlighting 11 great Trader Joe's products you don't want to miss this month.