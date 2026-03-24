There's A Better Way To Prepare Costco's Stuffed Bell Peppers With Ground Beef, According To Shoppers

The air fryer does more than cut down the cooking time of these stuffed bell peppers, however. The different cooking style also improves the way they taste. Air-fried foods are cooked via the circulation of hot, dry air throughout the cooking chamber. This saves considerable time versus conventional ovens and also helps foods to quickly brown and crisp — the reason that they are said to "fry" food, despite the lack of oil. This effect is on full display with Costco's stuffed peppers, as the air fryer quickly melts the cheese and crisps up the meaty filling while warming the center and keeping it nice and juicy. With a better cook in a quarter of the time, there's really no arguing with the air fryer here.

Tossing the peppers in the air fryer instead of the oven is one simple improvement, but there are plenty of other ways you might quickly upgrade these stuffed peppers while you're at it. For one thing, these peppers come with a little bit of cheese sprinkled over the top, but it's pretty tough to overdo cheese. Adding more takes no time at all and lends them an extra layer of gooey decadence. Adding some chopped nuts for a little bit of crunch is another fun alteration, or you can pump up the moisture and flavor with an extra drizzle of tomato sauce.

Straight from the deli to the oven, Costco's stuffed peppers are an easy weeknight meal. But with a few tricks — like extra cheese and a trip to the air fryer instead of the oven — you can not only get them on the table much faster, but also turn them into a dinner that the whole family will clamor for every week.