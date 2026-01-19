5 Things Costco Never Tells Customers About Free Samples

There are plenty of reasons to love Costco, from the killer deals you can find on cases of your favorite high-quality products to the internet-famous $1.50 hot dog combo that has been a mainstay of the chain's food court for decades. And then, of course, there are the free samples.

Stop by a Costco at just about any time of day or night, and you are likely to find at least a cart or two handing out tasty morsels of some of the products on offer in the store. If your visit happens to fall on one of the prime-time windows for free samples at Costco, there may even be enough samples scattered throughout the store that you could make a light lunch out of it. Or, instead, you can view it as a progressive appetizer menu to be sampled before digging into the obligatory post-shop food court pizza slice, chicken bake, or hot dog.

The samples stations are not every customer's favorite part of a Costco visit, with some citing the traffic jams they create and others bemoaning the excessive quantity of trash created by free samples served in tiny plastic cups, but for many, it is the highlight of the shopping experience. After all, who wouldn't want to taste a product before spending their hard-earned money on it? And even if there is no intent to buy, a little snack while you're shopping is never a bad thing. But for those who are really serious about their Costco samples, and those preparing for their first Costco trip, there are some secrets to the samples that you should know.