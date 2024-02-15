Goat Cheese Lends The Perfect Tanginess To The Umami Flavors In Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Goat cheese has a unique and unmistakably gamey, tangy palate that stands out whether it's spread on a cracker, sprinkled over a salad, or baked into a savory galette. While you may pair goat cheese with a drizzle of honey or candied nuts, sun-dried tomatoes and goat cheese make the ultimate umami flavor bomb. Sun-dried tomatoes are one of the most umami-rich ingredients on the planet, and their robust, mouthwatering flavor stands up to the equally rich and tangy taste of goat cheese. Plus, sun-dried tomatoes make a nice chewy contrast to the creaminess of fresh goat cheese.

Sun-dried tomatoes come both dried and oil-packed, supplying different flavors and textures that would work well with an even more diverse array of goat cheese flavors and textures. Goat cheese and sun-dried tomatoes often come marinated with herbs and spices, which will only add to their complexity as a pairing. Since both ingredients are prepared and ready to eat, they make an easy addition to cheese plates or fancy toast toppers. But, they're also ready to be incorporated into countless other recipes, starting with this spinach and sun-dried tomato puff recipe from Tasting Table recipe developer Annabelle Randles.