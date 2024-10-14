The Absolute Best Trader Joe's Dip Deserves A Spot In Their Product Hall Of Fame
If you shop at Trader Joe's, then you likely have your go-to items that are unique to the popular grocery chain. Many of those products have a cult-like following such as Trader Joe's garlic bread cheese, which made a comeback a few months ago. Perhaps some of the best of the store's offerings, however, are its dips, which work as a snack, party appetizer, or part of a meal — but which on the shelves is the absolute best? To find out, we have our ranking of the best Trader Joe's dips, and the best one isn't hummus or guacamole.
Out of the 18 dips our writer tested, the number one spot went to its garlic spread-dip, which packs a flavorful punch. A few factors led our writer to give the garlic dip the coveted spot, but perhaps the main reason has to do with its versatility. There's also the deliciousness, which is thanks to high levels of garlic and lemon juice for fresh acidity. If you've eaten toum at a Middle-Eastern restaurant, this is the brand's take on that classic dip. And if you need further convincing, it's also priced at just $3.69 according to the brand's website.
More rave reviews for Trader Joe's garlic dip — and how to use it
Of course, there are other publications and Trader Joe's loyal fans who think its garlic spread-dip is supreme. Over on Reddit, some threads also praise the dip. One Redditor goes as far as to say their "entire life now revolves around the garlic dip," with a range of responses on how customers like to use the Middle Eastern-inspired spread. Meanwhile, another major publication gives the dip credit for its taste and affordability. In addition, one published review says it doesn't disappoint and shares how loyal Trader Joe's customers love it so much that they fear the day when it's discontinued (if that ever happens).
If you grab a tub at your local store, you might not know how to use it. It works as a spread on any variety of sandwiches, like with our red lentil falafel pita sandwich or easy chicken gyro recipes. It also works as a dip with crackers or vegetables, and you can even mix it with other store-bought ingredients like hummus or pesto to offset the garlic-forward flavor. Another option is to top grilled meats or roasted vegetables with our favorite Trader Joe's dip.