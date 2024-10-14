The Absolute Best Trader Joe's Dip Deserves A Spot In Their Product Hall Of Fame

If you shop at Trader Joe's, then you likely have your go-to items that are unique to the popular grocery chain. Many of those products have a cult-like following such as Trader Joe's garlic bread cheese, which made a comeback a few months ago. Perhaps some of the best of the store's offerings, however, are its dips, which work as a snack, party appetizer, or part of a meal — but which on the shelves is the absolute best? To find out, we have our ranking of the best Trader Joe's dips, and the best one isn't hummus or guacamole.

Out of the 18 dips our writer tested, the number one spot went to its garlic spread-dip, which packs a flavorful punch. A few factors led our writer to give the garlic dip the coveted spot, but perhaps the main reason has to do with its versatility. There's also the deliciousness, which is thanks to high levels of garlic and lemon juice for fresh acidity. If you've eaten toum at a Middle-Eastern restaurant, this is the brand's take on that classic dip. And if you need further convincing, it's also priced at just $3.69 according to the brand's website.