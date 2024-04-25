Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese Is Finally Returning To Stores

One of the Trader Joe's seasonal products that consumers look forward to and are quite sad about when it's discontinued is finally returning to stores. It's a product that goes well on bread, like baguette, and pairs perfectly with Trader Joe's Bruschetta Sauce, Organic Marinara Sauce, or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Surprisingly, this product was not raved about on Tasting Table's list of the 13 best and 13 worst things to buy at Trader Joe's.

This cheesy Trader Joe's product is none other than the Garlic Bread Cheese spread, and it's back, so fans of it can rejoice. Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese is gluten-free, and while you might think the inspiration is Italian-American garlic bread, it's actually the savory Finnish bread cheese juustoleipä, as Trader Joe's wants you to know. For breakfast in Finland, you would probably enjoy this cheese spread over bread, and then dunked into coffee.

Trader Joe's bread cheese happens to taste garlicky because the pairing just works. So, it's not "garlic bread" cheese, but garlic "bread cheese." Well played, Trader Joe's! According to the grocery chain, its Garlic Bread Cheese is made in Wisconsin. There, master cheesemakers generously coat cow's milk cheese with garlic powder and bake it until it's golden brown.