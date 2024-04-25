Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese Is Finally Returning To Stores
One of the Trader Joe's seasonal products that consumers look forward to and are quite sad about when it's discontinued is finally returning to stores. It's a product that goes well on bread, like baguette, and pairs perfectly with Trader Joe's Bruschetta Sauce, Organic Marinara Sauce, or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. Surprisingly, this product was not raved about on Tasting Table's list of the 13 best and 13 worst things to buy at Trader Joe's.
This cheesy Trader Joe's product is none other than the Garlic Bread Cheese spread, and it's back, so fans of it can rejoice. Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese is gluten-free, and while you might think the inspiration is Italian-American garlic bread, it's actually the savory Finnish bread cheese juustoleipä, as Trader Joe's wants you to know. For breakfast in Finland, you would probably enjoy this cheese spread over bread, and then dunked into coffee.
Trader Joe's bread cheese happens to taste garlicky because the pairing just works. So, it's not "garlic bread" cheese, but garlic "bread cheese." Well played, Trader Joe's! According to the grocery chain, its Garlic Bread Cheese is made in Wisconsin. There, master cheesemakers generously coat cow's milk cheese with garlic powder and bake it until it's golden brown.
Grab Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese before it disappears again
We believe it's time to run, not walk, to your local Trader Joe's to grab a hunk of Garlic Bread Cheese, which, like many other beloved Trader Joe's items, is only available for a limited time. This means it may soon be temporarily off the shelves again or quietly discontinued like the fan-favorite TJ's product Minty Mallows. Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese retails for $4.29 in Jacksonville, Florida, according to @trader_joes_treasure_hunt on Instagram.
And, according to the same Instagram user, TJ's Garlic Bread Cheese is "chewy," "squeaky," and "similar to halloumi." They recommend that you grill, bake, or fry the cheese and dunk it in your favorite sauces. This recommendation is similar to Trader Joe's own suggestion to serve its Garlic Bread Cheese "nice and warm, after it's had a chance to get just a little melty and gooey." Well, we're sold!
Now, if you haven't seen Trader Joe's Garlic Bread Cheese at your local TJ's yet, don't despair. The product might just still be making its way to the shelves. (Or, maybe it's already sold out!) And while we know it's not the same, you can try our similarly-flavored recipe to amp up the comfort level of grilled cheese with a garlicky bread swap in the meantime.