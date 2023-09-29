Finnish Bread Cheese Is A Savory Breakfast Treat You Can Dip In Coffee

You've heard of cheesy bread, now get ready for bread cheese — or, more specifically, the unique bread-like cheese that hails from Finland, leipäjuusto. Translated literally to 'bread cheese" in Finnish, this quirky treat is sometimes known as juustoleipä, cheese bread, as well as Finnish squeaky cheese due to the way it squeaks when chewed. It does, in fact, have a remarkable bread-like texture down to the porous and nicely browned crust that forms when grilled. And like halloumi and paneer, it softens up instead of melting when heated, making it really and truly seem like a bread.

It's used as a bread substitute in Finland, sometimes served with syrup or honey at breakfast or dessert. And as strange as the combination of coffee and cheese might sound, Finnish bread cheese is most commonly enjoyed with a good cup of coffee In Finland. When it comes to cheeses to try at least once in your lifetime, juustoleipä is definitely one for the list.