Poblano Potato Breakfast Hash Recipe

Let's face it — there are some days when you need a quick breakfast but a smoothie, breakfast bar, or cereal just doesn't cut it. Whether it's a mid-week workday or a lazy Sunday, some days require a hearty breakfast that will stick to your ribs until lunch and satisfy your savory breakfast cravings. This poblano potato breakfast hash, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, is a delicious combination of crispy potatoes, smoky poblanos, black beans, other veggies, and Mexican spices topped with an easy homemade pico de gallo. It all comes together in less than 40 minutes and will remind you of a fancy restaurant meal that arrives to your table steamy hot and smelling delicious.

"I love all veggie-packed meals, especially the ones you can make in one pan," Hahn says. "Although this is a breakfast recipe, that's not saying you can't serve it for lunch or dinner. It's a versatile dish that can wear many hats." Also, although this dish maintains a vegan profile, there's no stopping the meat-eaters out there from enjoying a hearty bowl of this veggie-loaded hash as well.