Poblano Potato Breakfast Hash Recipe
Let's face it — there are some days when you need a quick breakfast but a smoothie, breakfast bar, or cereal just doesn't cut it. Whether it's a mid-week workday or a lazy Sunday, some days require a hearty breakfast that will stick to your ribs until lunch and satisfy your savory breakfast cravings. This poblano potato breakfast hash, brought to us by wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn, is a delicious combination of crispy potatoes, smoky poblanos, black beans, other veggies, and Mexican spices topped with an easy homemade pico de gallo. It all comes together in less than 40 minutes and will remind you of a fancy restaurant meal that arrives to your table steamy hot and smelling delicious.
"I love all veggie-packed meals, especially the ones you can make in one pan," Hahn says. "Although this is a breakfast recipe, that's not saying you can't serve it for lunch or dinner. It's a versatile dish that can wear many hats." Also, although this dish maintains a vegan profile, there's no stopping the meat-eaters out there from enjoying a hearty bowl of this veggie-loaded hash as well.
Gather the ingredients for poblano potato breakfast hash
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and pick up potatoes, poblano peppers, a red onion, garlic, a red bell pepper, tomatoes, cilantro, a jalapeño, and a lime. Any type of potatoes will work just fine in this recipe, just note that sweet potatoes will cook a little faster. Avocado makes a delicious topping so be sure to add that to your cart if you're a fan.
The final ingredients you'll need include a can of black beans and some avocado oil. Check your spice cabinet for salt, pepper, cumin, and smoked paprika.
Step 1: Add oil to a pan
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Cook the potatoes
Add the potatoes and cook for about 15 minutes, until they are beginning to get tender.
Step 3: Add more ingredients
Add the poblanos, all but 2 tablespoons of red onion, garlic, red pepper, black beans, ½ teaspoon salt, cumin, smoked paprika, and pepper. Stir and cook for about 10 minutes or until the peppers are soft.
Step 4: Make the pico de gallo
Meanwhile, combine the tomatoes, cilantro, remaining red onion, jalapeño, lime juice, and remaining salt to make pico de gallo.
Step 5: Serve the breakfast hash
Plate the breakfast hash with pico de gallo and optional avocado before serving.
- 3 tablespoons avocado oil
- 2 potatoes, peeled and diced
- 2 poblano peppers, diced
- 1 red onion, diced, divided
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 diced tomatoes
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- ½ tablespoon diced jalapeño
- Juice of 1 lime
- sliced avocado for serving
|Calories per Serving
|427
|Total Fat
|15.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|1.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|63.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|17.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.9 g
|Sodium
|1,078.2 mg
|Protein
|14.0 g
Can I make this breakfast hash more or less spicy?
The spice level in food is in the eye (or taste buds) of the beholder, so feel free to adjust it according to your taste. If you avoid spicy food, start by omitting the jalapeño pepper. You can add in diced green bell pepper in place of it, or just use more diced red pepper. Poblanos have a mild heat but Anaheim peppers are perfect for mild palates so making that swap will also calm the heat. To cool things down further you can add sour cream, guacamole, sliced avocado, or Greek yogurt, all of which will provide a cooling effect on the meal.
To increase the spice level, adding another jalapeño can do the trick or swapping out those for Serrano peppers which are hotter. Experiment with other peppers to increase the spice level a notch, or use one habanero to add serious heat. Another simple way to add more kick is to add a small amount of cayenne pepper or hot paprika. Or make those spices available for those who want to add an extra kick to their finished dish.
What other salsas and toppings pair well with this poblano potato hash?
The poblano potato hash is a delicious base and can be a springboard for a variety of add-ins. A fried or poached egg is a nice complement to the dish, or even scrambled eggs. For a vegan option, consider crumbling in some extra-firm tofu that has been pressed to remove excess water. Any type of cheese makes a good complement to the meal. Try a Mexican blend, pepper jack, cotija, or whip up a homemade vegan cheese for topping.
If you are short on time and would rather use a pre-made salsa instead of the fresh pico de gallo, there are lots of delicious choices. A standard red or green sauce is quick and easy. Try roasted tomato salsa, chipotle flavored salsa, a smoked tomatillo salsa, or a jarred corn salsa. All will add great flavor. There are also lots of salsa varieties that include fruit, like a mango salsa, or a pineapple salsa, both pairing well with the spicy components of the dish.