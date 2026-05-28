31 Zesty Summer Recipes That Give Oranges The Spotlight

Few ingredients scream summer like bright, zesty oranges. These sunny fruits bring juiciness and sweet-tart flavor, with their vibrant taste and striking color fitting seamlessly into a wide variety of dishes. Oranges might be readily available year-round, but they shine brightest during the warmer months, when citrus-forward recipes become all the more appealing. From fluffy cakes and crisp salads to hearty meat dishes, oranges elevate just about everything they touch, whether you're aiming to lighten things up, add sweetness, or cut through the richness of other creamy or fatty ingredients.

We've given oranges the spotlight in countless sweet and savory recipes over the years, and with summer on the horizon, it's time to round up some of our very best creations. This collection of zesty favorites highlights how versatile the beloved fruit can be. Whether you're in the mood for a light bite, satisfying main, indulgent dessert, or zingy cocktail, there's a fresh, citrus-forward recipe to suit. So, let's make the most of oranges and bring some brightness to the table with this deliciously tangy lineup.