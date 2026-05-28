31 Zesty Summer Recipes That Give Oranges The Spotlight
Few ingredients scream summer like bright, zesty oranges. These sunny fruits bring juiciness and sweet-tart flavor, with their vibrant taste and striking color fitting seamlessly into a wide variety of dishes. Oranges might be readily available year-round, but they shine brightest during the warmer months, when citrus-forward recipes become all the more appealing. From fluffy cakes and crisp salads to hearty meat dishes, oranges elevate just about everything they touch, whether you're aiming to lighten things up, add sweetness, or cut through the richness of other creamy or fatty ingredients.
We've given oranges the spotlight in countless sweet and savory recipes over the years, and with summer on the horizon, it's time to round up some of our very best creations. This collection of zesty favorites highlights how versatile the beloved fruit can be. Whether you're in the mood for a light bite, satisfying main, indulgent dessert, or zingy cocktail, there's a fresh, citrus-forward recipe to suit. So, let's make the most of oranges and bring some brightness to the table with this deliciously tangy lineup.
1. Orange Chiffon Cake
This delightfully airy chiffon cake is bursting with bright orange flavor. The batter is infused with both the zest and juice of the fruit, for the perfect dose of sweetness and tang. The cloud-like texture is achieved by folding whipped egg whites into the batter, and the refreshing, citrusy flavor profile works beautifully with the cake's light, tender crumb. Topped with whipped cream and fresh orange slices, the finished dessert makes for a show-stopping centerpiece.
Recipe: Orange Chiffon Cake
2. Roasted Orange And Nutmeg Chicken
Sweet, refreshing oranges work brilliantly alongside the mild, savory flavor of poultry, and in this easy roasted chicken recipe, the two elements come together in a wonderfully elegant way. Stuffing the bird with orange rinds ensures zestiness throughout, and a sweet orange-nutmeg marinade helps the skin roast up crisp and golden, while the meat within remains tender and succulent. This hearty main dish will pair well with roasted potatoes, veggies, and salads alike.
3. Citrusy Arugula Salad
Arugula is a go-to base for any summer salad, and here, we mellow the bold, peppery bite of the leafy greens with the natural sweetness of mandarin oranges. This fuss-free recipe is light yet incredibly flavorful, with avocado adding creaminess, red onion bringing its subtle sharpness, and sunflower seeds adding that all-important crunchy element. The maple-mustard vinaigrette makes it refreshing, vibrant, and a hit at any summer gathering.
Recipe: Citrusy Arugula Salad
4. Orange-Centric Golden Margarita
A classic margarita already leans citrusy, but this sunnier version makes orange the star. Alongside the usual orange liqueur, tequila, and lime juice, we also add fresh orange juice and agave, making things even sweeter and zestier, all while tinting the cocktail with a pleasing orange hue. It's perfect for warm-weather sipping, whether you're hosting a summer get-together or simply enjoying a chilled afternoon in the garden.
Recipe: Orange-Centric Golden Margarita
5. Maryland's Orange Crush Cocktail
The official state cocktail of Maryland, the orange crush is a bold, effervescent sip made with a generous squeeze of fresh orange juice. Vodka provides a crisp base, and the drink gets a welcomed injection of bittersweet brightness from triple sec liqueur. Finished with fizz, the orange crush is a fantastically light and refreshing pick, serving as an easy-to-drink summer cocktail with plenty of natural sweetness and visual appeal.
Recipe: Maryland's Orange Crush Cocktail
6. Orange Marmalade Salmon With Roasted Fennel
Salmon and lemon are a popular pairing, but orange is just as delicious an accompaniment to the rich, flaky fish. The combination of sweet orange marmalade and fresh orange slices infuses bright flavors into the fillets. This approach leaves the fish gloriously succulent and loaded with bright, aromatic flavor. Try serving it with fluffy rice and a crisp green salad for the ultimate summer feast.
7. Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie
Blood oranges instantly elevate recipes with their bold hue and natural complexity, as proven in this creamy smoothie. Blended with coconut milk and a medley of complementary fruits, the blood orange juice gives the drink a distinctly tart, tangy edge, with a hint of berry-like flavor that fits right in alongside the other sweet, tropical ingredients. Serve it chilled with a slice of blood orange to garnish, and you'll have an uplifting, nutrient-packed drink that works equally well as a post-workout snack or a poolside sip.
Recipe: Blood Orange Tropical Smoothie
8. No-Bake Orange Dreamsicle Dessert Bars
No-bake desserts can be just as decadent as towering cakes and melty puddings, especially when they're as irresistibly rich and creamy as these orange Dreamsicle bars. Inspired by the popular frozen treat, this citrusy creation features a buttery, orange-spiked crust, topped with a honey-sweetened cream cheese and a final layer of orange cream. It's an impressive-looking treat that's sure to wow your guests, and it tastes even more special when topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream.
9. Orange-Kissed Balsamic-Glazed Beets
To elevate roasted beets with a hit of sweet-tart brightness, try tossing them with a zesty, orange-based glaze. We craft ours with a splash of balsamic vinegar and a sprinkle of sugar, using the zest and juice of the orange for a potent hit of citrusy freshness. This vibrant mixture lifts the veggies to no end, balancing out the earthiness and making every bite feel more rounded. The beets pair brilliantly with roasted meats and leafy greens, as well as rich cheeses like crumbled feta or grilled halloumi.
10. Upgraded Blood Orange Screwdriver
Spiked with a rich-hued blood orange syrup, this screwdriver-inspired cocktail is a classy twist on the classic. To really pack in that bold, zesty flavor, we also add bitter-sweet Aperol and switch the standard vodka for a citrus-infused version, while also sweetening everything up with fresh blood orange juice. Crafted this way, the drink boasts a layered, complex profile and an undeniably elegant appearance that make it perfect for slow sipping on warm summer evenings.
11. Orange (And Purple And Green) Tofu Bowls
These nourishing tofu bowls might be free of meat, but they're certainly not short of bold flavor, color, and texture. The crispy pan-fried tofu soaks up heaps of citrusy deliciousness from the sticky soy-orange sauce, creating a satisfying base that brings plenty of heartiness to the vibrant medley of veggies. We love topping each bright bowlful with fresh orange wedges for an extra pop of color and juiciness.
12. Fruity Orange Cream Smoothie
Another fruity sip where orange takes center stage, this creamy smoothie packs heaps of zesty sweetness. This is achieved with a blend of orange juice and whole, fresh orange. The creamy consistency comes from coconut milk and yogurt, and banana thickens things up, creating a satisfying, citrus-forward smoothie with just the right balance of indulgence and brightness. Enjoy it alongside a hearty breakfast bowl, or as a cooling thirst-quencher on a sunny afternoon.
Recipe: Fruity Orange Cream Smoothie
13. Blackened Cod And Citrus Salad
Peppery greens, smoky, flaky fish, and juicy orange slices. It's a combination that exudes summery freshness, and this blackened cod citrus salad is a must-have for any warm-weather gathering. The spice-rubbed cod is pan-seared to give it that glorious char, and served atop the lemon-garlic dressed greens. Adding a mixture of Naval and blood oranges creates a gorgeous color contrast, and the resulting dish is as visually impressive as it is delicious.
Recipe: Blackened Cod And Citrus Salad
14. Baked Rice Pudding With Orange And Cardamom
Give a classic rice pudding a zingy twist with this easy oven-baked recipe. The thick, creamy white rice base is enriched with orange zest and cardamom, adding a distinct warmth and brightness that truly takes things to the next level of deliciousness. As everything bakes, the top sets into a rich, golden layer, making the pudding feel wonderfully indulgent. And, you can continue the comforting vibe by serving each portion with a generous dollop of whipped cream.
15. Orange Chicken Stir-Fry
Tangy orange juice and fresh zest shine in this Asian-inspired stir-fry. The fruit's natural sweetness balances the salty and tangy add-ins like soy sauce and rice vinegar especially well, creating a sticky sauce that coats the tender chicken and crisp veggies with punchy citrus flavor. For the freshest finish, consider squeezing the juice from a whole fruit, rather than reaching for a store-bought version. You could also garnish the stir-fry with some sliced green onions or sesame seeds for a flavorful finishing touch.
Recipe: Orange Chicken Stir-Fry
16. Citrusy White Wine Sangria
Packed with lively citrus flavor, this white wine sangria was made for summertime sipping. There's no denying the booziness here, with brandy and orange liqueur joining the white wine to build a base with a serious kick. This potent trio is mellowed with the sweetness of orange juice and simple syrup, plus a medley of chopped fresh fruits, which inject even more flavor as they gently infuse the mixture overnight. Served ice-cold with a top-up of seltzer, this crisp cocktail is sure to leave you feeling refreshed.
Recipe: Citrusy White Wine Sangria
17. Orange And Basil Tilapia Baked In Parchment
This fragrant fish recipe sees flaky tilapia baked in parchment paper with a medley of aromatic additions. The orange, garlic, and basil butter infuses every tender morsel with zesty richness, while an orange and red onion salsa amps up the freshness. This cooking method ensures a perfectly juicy finish, and the leftover cooking liquid will taste fantastic spooned over your chosen sides, such as fluffy rice or steamed veggies.
18. Mandarin And Rainbow Radish Salad
Crunchy, juicy, and undeniably striking, this mandarin and rainbow radish salad is a low-effort way to add some pizzazz to a summer spread. The sweet mandarin segments contrast the peppery bite of the radish and arugula, while crumbled feta brings a welcome creamy richness, and toasted pepitas add crunch. Dressed with a versatile maple-mustard vinaigrette, this colorful salad will complement a whole host of savory sides, such as grilled seafood, chicken, and hearty grains.
19. Easy Orange Marmalade
If you find yourself with an abundance of fresh oranges, what better way to put them to use than in a sweet, zingy marmalade? This simple recipe requires just four ingredients, and yields a generous jarful that you can store for up to a month. So, you can swipe the sunny spread onto toast, scones, or even swirl it into yogurt or ice cream whenever the craving strikes.
Recipe: Easy Orange Marmalade
20. Chocolate Orange Overnight Oats
Chocolate and orange are an exceptional match, and in this tempting make-ahead breakfast, the sweet and zesty duo turns the creamy oat base into something altogether more dessert-like. Prepped in minutes, the oat mixture is infused with orange zest and cocoa powder, with the flavors deepening and the consistency becoming wonderfully luscious as everything melds overnight. This wholesome blend is sure to keep you feeling fueled all morning, but you can absolutely adorn each jarful with extras like chopped nuts or fresh berries if desired.
Recipe: Chocolate Orange Overnight Oats
21. De Fazio's-Inspired Italian Hangover Cake
Taking inspiration from the famous Hangover cake of New York City's DeFazio's pizzeria, this orange-spiked bundt cake is moist, fluffy, and loaded with fresh citrus flavor. Zest and juice brighten the batter, and a boozy glaze made with vodka and orange liqueur soaks into the tender crumb post-baking, adding an extra layer of zing. This cake is elegant yet rustic, and a top pick if you're prepping for a summer celebration.
22. Extra-Orange Orange Muffins
These sunny little muffins couldn't get any more orangey, and every tender bite balances sweetness and tartness in the most delicious way. We add orange juice and zest to the traditional buttermilk batter, which bakes up beautifully moist and fluffy. Then, there's a simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar, which seeps into the top of each muffin for a totally moreish finish. Garnished with a sprinkle of extra zest, these vibrant bakes will certainly make breakfast time brighter.
Recipe: Extra-Orange Orange Muffins
23. Candied Orange Peel
Don't let leftover orange peels go to waste. Turn them into candied peel instead! Making a batch of these chewy, sugar-coated strands requires just three ingredients, and it's a fantastic way to repurpose a part of the fruit you might've otherwise discarded. Candied peel can be used as a cocktail garnish, chopped up and folded into batters, or even dunked in chocolate and enjoyed as a decadent snack.
Recipe: Candied Orange Peel
24. Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies
Chunky, chewy, and golden around the edges, these oatmeal cookies are a comforting bake that can easily be whipped up in under 30 minutes. Enhanced with dried cranberries, toasted pecans, and plenty of fresh orange zest, they're sweet, nutty, and warmly spiced. The citrus cuts through the richness and mellows the sweetness, adding a sophisticated edge that lifts every bite. You can't go wrong dunking these into a cold glass of milk, but they're great with a cup of tea or coffee, too.
Recipe: Cranberry Orange Oatmeal Cookies
25. Chocolate Orange Risotto
Who says risotto has to be savory? In this unique dessert, the traditional rice base gets a sweet makeover with the help of chocolate and orange. The risotto rice is transformed into a luscious, pudding-like mixture with a homemade orange peel-infused chocolate milk, creating a tender, creamy, and delightfully fragrant dessert. Top each portion with a dollop of whipped cream, and you've got a dinner party-worthy treat that's guaranteed to impress.
Recipe: Chocolate Orange Risotto
26. Orange Chocolate Loaf Cake
The humble loaf cake is the ultimate fuss-free bake, and this one delivers simplicity and indulgence in equal measure. We go for the classic combo of chocolate and orange, enriching the batter with citrusy depth and plenty of rich cocoa decadence. The sweet, creamy orange glaze is the crowning glory, bringing an extra layer of zing and sweetness, while adding moisture and richness to every slice.
Recipe: Orange Chocolate Loaf Cake
27. Zesty Rib Rub
This spicy seasoning mix is tailor-made for elevating ribs. The blend combines smoky ingredients such as chipotle powder and paprika with aromatic flavor boosters like garlic powder and thyme, but it's the addition of orange zest that really takes things to the next level. This subtle citrus note helps cut through the richness of the meat while lifting the other savory elements of the rub and balancing the brown sugar's sweetness. Prep the mix in a big batch, and you can store it for up to a month.
Recipe: Zesty Rib Rub
28. Cranberry Orange Coffee Cake
A classic coffee cake gets a fruity upgrade in this easy one-bowl recipe. Cranberry and orange have long been a beloved pairing in the baking realm, with the tartness of the berries complementing the sweet and fragrant citrus notes especially well. There's no need to source fresh berries for this cake, either. Instead, we swirl the zesty batter with jelled cranberry sauce, creating ribbons of fruitiness throughout. The finished sugar-dusted cake looks stunning garnished with glossy slices of candied orange.
Recipe: Cranberry Orange Coffee Cake
29. Orange Julius
This Orange Julius recipe is a creamy, smoothie-like drink, made with a handful of simple staples. There's plenty of natural sweetness from the orange juice, while vanilla ice cream makes every sip more satisfying. The drink takes on a thick, frothy consistency that's irresistibly smooth, and perfect for topping with a swirl of fluffy whipped cream. This summery concoction feels right at home on the brunch table, but it's ideal for any time you need a cooling pick-me-up.
Recipe: Orange Julius
30. Triple Citrus Yogurt Popsicles
Layering the tangy brightness of orange, lemon, and lime with creamy vanilla yogurt, these triple citrus popsicles are the ultimate warm-weather treat. Each zesty element provides its own distinct citrus character, with a dash of honey softening the tartness. Once frozen, the popsicles boast a striking tricolored look and a punchy flavor to match. They work great as a light post-dinner treat or a sweet, handheld refresher on a sunny day.
Recipe: Triple Citrus Yogurt Popsicles
31. Easy Fruit Bread
Fruit bread makes for a wonderfully wholesome alternative to your usual breakfast loaf. This sweet and spicy bake features chewy raisins and tart dried cranberries, which add pops of color and fruity flavor throughout. Orange zest is a crucial add-in here, giving the loaf a distinct fragrance that ties the fruit and spice together perfectly. The golden slices will taste incredible served toasted with a generous swipe of salted butter.
Recipe: Easy Fruit Bread
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