This Orange Crush Cocktail Recipe Is A Maryland Classic

The orange crush cocktail is more than just associated with Maryland — the bright orange citrus drink was actually declared the state's official cocktail on June 1, 2025, by Maryland governor Wes Moore. Bars in the area are serious about making them right, that is, with freshly squeezed orange juice. Look for bags of fresh oranges and juicers in an establishment before ordering, and make sure it will be the real deal.

Some people say the orange crush was invented at Harborside Bar & Grill in Ocean City, Maryland, when co-owner Chris Wall and other staffers experimented with making drinks with freshly squeezed juice after hours in 1995. However, a few other establishments throughout Maryland claim the drink as their own creation, so the exact origins remain a mystery. Whoever invented it, it took root, and natives and vacationers have been ordering the cocktail ever since, not just in Maryland but in beach towns in surrounding states, too.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for an orange crush cocktail you can make yourself with just a few simple ingredients. Freshly squeezed orange juice is important, but you can use any kind of orange you want. The juice is mixed with vodka, triple sec, and lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7 UP to create the signature ice-cold fizzy cocktail. Keep this recipe on hand to whip up your own version of this delightful drink and pretend you're kicking back on a Maryland beach whenever you want.