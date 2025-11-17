This Orange Crush Cocktail Recipe Is A Maryland Classic
The orange crush cocktail is more than just associated with Maryland — the bright orange citrus drink was actually declared the state's official cocktail on June 1, 2025, by Maryland governor Wes Moore. Bars in the area are serious about making them right, that is, with freshly squeezed orange juice. Look for bags of fresh oranges and juicers in an establishment before ordering, and make sure it will be the real deal.
Some people say the orange crush was invented at Harborside Bar & Grill in Ocean City, Maryland, when co-owner Chris Wall and other staffers experimented with making drinks with freshly squeezed juice after hours in 1995. However, a few other establishments throughout Maryland claim the drink as their own creation, so the exact origins remain a mystery. Whoever invented it, it took root, and natives and vacationers have been ordering the cocktail ever since, not just in Maryland but in beach towns in surrounding states, too.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for an orange crush cocktail you can make yourself with just a few simple ingredients. Freshly squeezed orange juice is important, but you can use any kind of orange you want. The juice is mixed with vodka, triple sec, and lemon-lime soda like Sprite or 7 UP to create the signature ice-cold fizzy cocktail. Keep this recipe on hand to whip up your own version of this delightful drink and pretend you're kicking back on a Maryland beach whenever you want.
Gather your Maryland orange crush cocktail ingredients
For this recipe, you will need 2 whole oranges, if possible, because freshly squeezed juice is important for the flavor. Navel or Valencia oranges are recommended, but any kind of orange will be okay. Grab vodka and triple sec for the alcohol content, and your preferred brand of lemon-lime soda for mixing. Finally, make sure you pick up an extra orange so you can slice a wedge for garnishing the drink.
Step 1: Squeeze the oranges
Squeeze the oranges to get about ½ cup of freshly squeezed orange juice. You'll need 1-2 oranges, depending on the size and type.
Step 2: Fill a glass with ice
Fill a pint glass with crushed ice.
Step 3: Add vodka, triple sec, and orange juice
Add the vodka, triple sec, and freshly squeezed orange juice to the glass.
Step 4: Top with soda
Pour in the lemon lime soda to top it off.
Step 5: Stir
Gently stir the mixture.
Step 6: Garnish and serve
Garnish with an orange wedge and serve immediately.
What pairs well with an orange crush cocktail?
Maryland's Orange Crush Cocktail Recipe
With vodka, triple sec, and lemon-lime soda, this refreshingly fruity orange crush cocktail will transport you to a beach in Maryland on a summer's day.
Ingredients
- 2 navel or Valencia oranges
- 1 ½ ounces vodka
- 1 ounce triple sec
- 3 ounces lemon-lime soda
- 1 orange wedge for garnish
Directions
- Squeeze the oranges to get about ½ cup of freshly squeezed orange juice. You'll need 1-2 oranges, depending on the size and type.
- Fill a pint glass with crushed ice.
- Add the vodka, triple sec, and freshly squeezed orange juice to the glass.
- Pour in the lemon lime soda to top it off.
- Gently stir the mixture.
- Garnish with an orange wedge and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|347
|Total Fat
|0.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|48.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|6.5 g
|Total Sugars
|18.6 g
|Sodium
|10.3 mg
|Protein
|2.8 g
How can I customize the Maryland orange crush cocktail?
Whether you've run out of an ingredient or you'd like to try creative variations, you can customize the Maryland orange crush cocktail to suit your needs. Freshly squeezed orange juice is important for the fresh taste, so we don't recommend using prepared orange juice, but you can use any oranges you have, including mandarin oranges. Blood oranges will give the drink a darker color. Plain vodka gives a neutral taste, while orange vodka will enhance the orange flavor of the drink. Even lemon vodka can up the citrus appeal. This recipe calls for triple sec, but you can use any orange liqueur you want.
Lemon-lime soda contributes taste, sweetness, and fizz to the cocktail. Sierra Mist, 7 UP, Sprite, or any other popular lemon-lime sodas will work fine. Sub lemon-lime seltzer if you want to avoid sugary soda. Like orange vodka, orange soda will also give you extra orange flavor if desired. Finally, you don't have to garnish the drink, but it's traditional and adds an extra finishing touch. Whether you use an orange wedge, an orange wheel, or an orange twist is up to you. You can also top it with a maraschino cherry or a sprig of mint.
Finally, get creative with other flavors. Use grapefruit juice instead of orange juice, or use a different flavor entirely. Think cranberry vodka and juice or coconut vodka and juice, along with orange juice, triple sec, and soda.
What's the best way to make crushed ice without an ice maker?
It wouldn't be an orange crush without crushed ice. If you have an ice maker that delivers crushed ice at the touch of a button, you're good to go. And if you don't? Never fear. Follow these hacks to make crushed ice at home without an ice maker, using equipment you may already have lying about.
The first method involves putting some regular cubed ice in a large resealable plastic bag. Squeeze the air out before you begin so the ice won't move around. Then grab a hammer, a mallet, a rolling pin, or something heavy like a cast iron pan and hit the ice until it's broken up into small pieces. Place a cutting board below the bag of ice to protect the surface you're working on, and be careful. You can also place a towel on top to prevent the bag from getting ripped, so you can reuse it later, but it will make it harder to see the ice, so you know where to hit. Or, to avoid using plastic altogether, wrap the ice directly in a towel and proceed to strike it as described above.
If pounding ice with a hammer gives you pause, you can also crush ice in a blender. It's like making a smoothie without any other ingredients. Don't be tempted to use a food processor because the blade isn't made for ice, and you can damage the machine if you try.