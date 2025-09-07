This Frozen Zombie Cocktail Recipe Packs A Boozy Punch
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You can never have too many cocktail recipes in your back pocket. One such recipe you'll want to remember is this version of a frozen Zombie cocktail, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye. This frozen beverage is the perfect tropical accompaniment for adults to sip on a hot day — delightfully fruity, icy, and absolutely refreshing.
The Zombie is a classic Tiki-style cocktail, one that you may have seen as a shaken and served over iced as opposed to frozen. The cocktail was invented by Donn Beach, a bartender who was serving up the concoction as early as 1933. Back in Beach's day, he was serving up Zombie cocktails with three different types of rum, along with a selection of other ingredients like lime juice, grapefruit juice, grenadine, falernum, and even a few drops of absinthe. These days, Zombie cocktail recipes can vary, but that distinct combination of rums and tropical fruit juices remain the same. Rye's take on a frozen Zombie cocktail uses a combination of spiced and dark rum blended with a bright and zesty collection of tropical flavors and plenty of ice — the perfect choice for those who enjoy their drinks refreshing and fruity.
Gather the ingredients for this frozen zombie cocktail recipe
To begin this frozen Zombie cocktail recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want both spiced rum and dark rum, along with some pineapple juice, passion fruit juice, and lime juice. You will additionally need grenadine, angostura bitters, and plenty of crushed ice. You may also wish to add a sprig of mint as a garnish.
Step 1: Add rums, juices, grenadine, and bitters to blender
Add the spiced rum, dark rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit juice, lime juice, grenadine, and bitters to a blender.
Step 2: Add ice
Pour the ice into the blender.
Step 3: Blend the cocktail
Blend for 10 to 20 seconds, until the mixture resembles a slushie.
Step 4: Pour the cocktail into glass
Pour the cocktail into a glass.
Step 5: Garnish and serve the frozen Zombie cocktail
Garnish the cocktail with a sprig of mint and serve immediately.
What to serve with frozen Zombie cocktails
Frozen Zombie Cocktail Recipe
Featuring two types of rum, pineapple and passion fruit juices, and grenadine for good measure, this frozen Zombie cocktail is a sweet and boozy treat.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces spiced rum
- 1 ½ ounces dark rum
- ¼ cup pineapple juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons passion fruit juice
- 1 ½ tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon grenadine
- 1 dash angostura bitters
- 1 cup crushed ice
Optional Ingredients
- Sprig of mint, to garnish
Directions
- Add the spiced rum, dark rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit juice, lime juice, grenadine, and bitters to a blender.
- Pour the ice into the blender.
- Blend for 10 to 20 seconds, until the mixture resembles a slushie.
- Pour the cocktail into a glass.
- Garnish the cocktail with a sprig of mint and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|304
|Total Fat
|0.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|19.2 g
|Sodium
|18.8 mg
|Protein
|0.5 g
How can I switch up this frozen Zombie cocktail?
This frozen Zombie cocktail is absolutely delicious, and, if you are looking for a way to add your own spin on this refreshing drink, there are plenty of options available to you. This beverage is known for being full of tropical flavor, so feel free to experiment with the fruit juices you add. Grapefruit juice is a popular option, and you can never go wrong with orange juice. Another way to incorporate fruity flavors into this cocktail is by adding frozen fruits to your blender in place of some (or all) of the ice. Frozen pineapple or mango chunks are great options to throw in, and will give your cocktail a wonderful slushy consistency that is bursting with tropical taste.
If you are a rum aficionado, you might enjoy playing about with the rum in this recipe. Usually Zombie cocktails contain a mixture of different rums, each adding their own specific qualities to the drink. Additionally, falernum, an infused rum-based liqueur from the Caribbean, can be used in this beverage to add heaps of spiced tropical flavoring, adding further complexity to your cocktail. If you can't find any in your local shops, you can always make your own using this homemade falernum liqueur recipe. Finally, your choice of garnish can make all the difference when it comes to serving a drink. In place of the mint sprigs, you can use lime slices or fresh chunks of tropical fruit like pineapple.
What type of glass should I serve a Zombie cocktail in?
When it comes to cocktail glasses, if you don't happen to work in a bar as a mixologist, the variety of different shapes and sizes can feel overwhelming. While aesthetics certainly play a part when it comes to choice of drinking receptacle, there is actually far more to it when it comes to picking the right glass for your cocktail.
Cocktail glasses are designed specifically to enhance the particular drink being served. For example, Champagne or Prosecco-based drinks are usually served in a fluted glass to help trap bubbles and keep the drink effervescent for longer. A martini is usually served in a martini glass or a coupe glass, both which have long stems to help keep the drink cool, smaller cups perfect for any ice-free, lower volume cocktails, and wide brims designed to elevate the aromatic experience for the drinker.
So, which glass is best for this frozen Zombie cocktail? Rye uses a hurricane glass, recognizable by it's distinctive curvy shape. These are usually used to serve tropical and ice-based drinks, making them a perfect choice for this recipe. If you don't happen to have a hurricane glass to hand, you an also use a Collins or highball glass for this cocktail. These tall glasses are great all rounders and work well for serving ice-based drinks with a straw.