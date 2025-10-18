This Red Sangria Recipe Gives Fall Flavors The Spotlight

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sangria is one of the most popular and easily adaptable alcoholic punches worldwide, so it's always worth having a recipe or two in your back pocket. This wine-based punch is not a modern invention, but rather one that's been around for many centuries. Though we associate modern-day sangria with having Spanish roots, versions of it can be traced back to the early Greeks and Romans who often drank their wine mixed with fruits, spices, and other flavorings — essentially, a type of sangria before it would've been called sangria. Nowadays, sangria can take on a whole slew of flavor profiles, including those with more seasonal ingredients.

This fall-worthy red sangria recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, takes the basic concept of a classic sangria and makes it autumnal. Red wine is mixed with sweet brandy, spicy ginger beer, cinnamon sticks, and apple juice, for a warming and cozy drink with the perfect fall influence. No sangria would be complete without fruit, and this recipe uses some of the best seasonal produce (think pears, apples, plums, and figs) to complete its fall-forward flavor profile.