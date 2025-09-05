Make Homegrown Tomatoes The Star In This 3-Ingredient Pan Con Tomate Recipe

Pan con tomate (bread with tomato) proves it doesn't take a long list of fancy ingredients or complicated cooking techniques to create a mouthwatering dish. Known as pa amb tomàquet in Catalan, this simple tapa hails from Catalonia in northeastern Spain. It's said pan con tomate originated as a way for peasants to moisten dry bread while utilizing the region's abundance of tomatoes and keep hunger at bay between meals. Nowadays, it's regarded as a traditional tapa in both Catalan and Spanish cuisine, working just as well as a homemade snack as it does in a fancy establishment.

It couldn't be easier to make this delicious dish, and recipe developer Michelle Bottalico's version of pan con tomate takes less than 15 minutes to make with a few basic steps involving minimal ingredients. The best advice we can offer for such a simple dish is to reach for the best quality ingredients, as their flavors and textures will take center stage here. This recipe will come in handy when you need a bite that's satisfying, comforting, delicious, and economical all at once.