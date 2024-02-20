Cast Iron Skillet Bruschetta Recipe

If you will be serving the bruschetta for a party or gathering, it can be helpful to make it ahead of time. If making it the day before you need it, it will be best to only prep the ingredients. You can slice the bread, place it in a resealable bag, and store it in the fridge. "Because we'll be toasting the bread in the cast iron skillet, it's okay if it loses some of the softness," Hahn says.

You can also pre-cook the tomatoes and once they're done cooking, just store the cooked tomatoes and garlic in a bowl making sure to collect all of the tomato juices as well. Then prior to making, just add the tomatoes back to the pan to warm up and scoop them out so the fresh juices are left in the pan to continue on with the recipe.

If you want to make the bruschetta a few hours before you need it, just cover it after making, then broil in the oven for a few minutes before serving to get the bread toasted again and warm up the tomatoes.