10 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Bruschetta

Homemade bruschetta is one of the easiest and most delicious appetizers out there. The classic Italian combination of chopped tomatoes, basil, and vinegar on toast is such a crowd pleaser. Plus, it can easily be adapted to feed any number of people from six to 60. You can prep all your ingredients ahead of time, and assemble just before serving. Or even easier, let your guests make their own.

That being said, classic bruschetta can be a little predictable. All too often, lackluster ingredients transform what should be a delicious appetizer into a flavorless mess. Maybe you've only got subpar tomatoes, perhaps your bread has gone stale, or your basil has started to turn. There's no need to panic! Thankfully, bruschetta is a forgivable format that's endlessly adaptable. Whether you're looking to jazz up your usual recipe or make the best of a sad tomato, these ingredients are sure to transform your average bruschetta into something people will remember.