Crispy Baked Beef And Sweet Potato Empanadas Recipe

Every culture seems to have their own version of small hand-held savory pies. They're endlessly adaptable, delicious, and convenient to take to work or school — a full meal in a small package. Often these take the form of fried stuffed dough: In Italy, there are calzones, in Japan, gyoza, in Poland, pierogies. A love of crispy, fried dough with warm, savory insides is universal, each taking on the unique characteristics of their nation's cuisine. Empanadas are the Spanish version, made widely across Argentina, Spain, and Portugal with a variety of both sweet and savory fillings.

Like any form of hand pie, empanadas can be both challenging and time-consuming to make, but recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares a recipe that makes the process feel easy. A crispy, airy dough made quickly in the food processor envelops a savory beef and sweet potato filling and crisps to golden brown in the oven. These empanadas are great for serving a crowd or for replacing your usual taco night — and though they may take a few extra minutes, the results are well worth the wait.