What's The Difference Between Gyoza, Dumplings, And Potstickers?

There's a good reason nearly every culture around the world has a version of dough wrapped around a tasty filling. Not only is it convenient and fun to consume these tasty morsels, but it also allows a small quantity of more expensive ingredients to be extended into a more substantial meal. When it comes to Asian-style dumplings, you'll see many ways to list them on a menu — from dumplings to potstickers to gyoza. While they're all delicious, the various names can lead to some confusion.

A culinary tour of dumplings will reveal soft, hand-made wheat dough wrappers as well as a nearly endless variety of styles of premade rounds and squares, all made for enclosing a filling. A stickler for detail might insist that a potsticker has one type of casing and the closely related gyoza has another. But on close inspection, you'll see overlap in how these two cousin dumplings are produced and in their cooking techniques. While they're all popular restaurant dishes, reading this might give you the inspiration to try making your own batch when the craving for dumplings hits.