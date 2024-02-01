Why A Non-Stick Pan Is Essential When Making Potstickers

Despite the name, we never really want our potstickers to stick to the pan — that would be a dumpling disaster! The delicate pockets of dough should be steamed to perfection after developing a crispy brown bottom in the pan. The contrast of the crunch and taste of the golden bottom dough adds both eye appeal and flavor to a potsticker, and getting just the right outcome depends on timing and using the right pan.

A non-stick pan is essential for cooking potstickders. You want a pan that will fry the bottom of the dumplings without too much oil, but also not risk the dumplings sticking and tearing open when you take them out of the pan. Although a stainless steel or carbon steel pan is good for browning in general, potstickers also steam in the pan, which creates a film of dissolved starch between the bottom and the pan. That small amount of damp starch will stick in the pores of a plain metal pan, making the dumplings a problem to move as they brown.