Empanada Tip: The Repulgues Will Tell You A Lot About Your Next Bite

Most Latin American countries, save Brazil, Belize, and Guyana, share a common history as former Spanish colonies, which accounts for a shared language and many shared culinary traditions. Just as each Latin American country has adapted the Spanish language into unique dialects, accents, and colloquialisms, each country has also put a unique twist on shared culinary traditions. The empanada is a dish of Spanish origin that has become a mainstay in many Latin American nations, from Mexico to Argentina. Argentinians take special pride in their empanadas with perhaps the most diverse of regional flavors and cooking methods.

Argentine empanadas can be fried or baked but they all have the same half-moon shape. Their curved borders sealed with numerous pleats, braids, or crimps are known as repulgues. "Repulgo" means stitch or border in Spanish, and they serve both practical and aesthetic purposes. While repulgues have certainly become an art form in Argentine culinary traditions, their utility is, most importantly, as a signifier.

Since there are numerous types of sweet and savory fillings, shops and chefs began pairing certain repulgue patterns with specific fillings so customers would be able to tell different empanadas apart without having to cut or bite into each one to reveal the filling. The consensus is that braided edges signify beef fillings, large, continuous crimps signify chicken, the classic fork pleat is for ham and cheese, and a smaller, almost tortellini-looking folded half-moon houses humita, a creamed corn filling.