Halloween Sangria Recipe
Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking to serve something spooky and delicious at your party, look no further than this Halloween sangria recipe. With a selection of dark, eerie fruit and eyeballs that seem to be floating right at you, this sangria is sure to send a shiver down anyone's spine!
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe is a crowd-pleaser that combines the rich flavors of dark red wine with the fruity sweetness of Italian soda and vermouth. The addition of blackberries, black grapes, and blueberries, along with eyeballs made from litchis and blueberries, make this sangria perfect for any Halloween gathering. And the best part is, a pitcher (or cauldron) of this brew is easy to make in just 15 minutes, making sure you're ready to host a witches' coven in no time.
Don on your witch's hat, assemble your herbs and grisly ingredients, and get ready to impress your guests with this delicious and spooky Halloween sangria! People will be beginning for mercy, or at least more of this drink.
Gather the ingredients for Halloween sangria
To create this spooky and delicious Halloween sangria, you'll need a selection of fruit that is both haunting and flavorful. Look for dark, rich fruits like blackberries, black grapes, and blueberries that will give your sangria a mysterious and enchanting quality. You'll also need a large Red Delicious apple and an orange to add a touch of sweetness and tartness to the mix.
For the eerie eyeballs, you'll need litchis and blueberries, which will add a spooky and playful touch to your drink. Finally, you'll need a bottle of dark red wine, blood orange-flavored Italian soda, and red vermouth to create the classic sangria base.
Prepare the fruits
To start making the Halloween sangria, you'll need to prepare the fruits. Begin by cutting the apple into small cubes. Then, slice the orange into thin rounds. The reason we do this is to help the apple soak up as much of the sangria flavor as possible, while we want the orange to keep its shape and not make it too pulpy. Once you have these fruits prepared, you can move on to the next step.
Mix the sangria
In a large pitcher, combine the apple cubes, orange rounds, blackberries, half the blueberries, and black grapes. Pour in the whole bottle of red wine, followed by the red vermouth. Finish it off with the blood orange flavored Italian soda, adding the fizz to our bubbling brew. Give everything a good stir to ensure that the flavors are well combined.
Add the spooky eyeballs
Now, it's time for the fun part! Take the drained litchis and put a blueberry into the center of each one. These will be your spooky eyeballs. Drop the litchi eyeballs into the pitcher with the rest of the sangria.
Chill the sangria
Transfer the sangria to the refrigerator to chill for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld together. If you're really short on time, you can skip this step, just make sure to add some ice to your sangria pitcher. Room temperature sangria will not only not taste great, but will also not feel as cohesive of a drink.
Serve the sangria
To serve your Halloween sangria, start by taking the pitcher out of the fridge. Give it a quick stir to make sure that all the ingredients are well combined. You can top it with a bit more Italian soda to increase the fizz!
Then, pour the sangria into glasses, making sure that each glass gets some fruit and those litchi eyeballs. If you want to add an extra spooky touch, you can serve the sangria in cauldrons or other Halloween-themed drinkware. Your guests will love the spooky and playful touch!
For other Halloween-themed drinks and nibbles, serve your Halloween sangria alongside a baked brie jack o' lantern board, or even a mellow pumpkin cocktail.
- 1 large Red Delicious apple
- 1 orange, sliced
- 1 cup blackberries
- 1 cup black grapes
- 1 bottle (750 ml) red wine (like Grenache, Gamay, or Pinot Noir)
- 3 cups blood orange flavored Italian soda
- 3 ounces red vermouth
- 1 can litchi, drained
- 1 cup blueberries
- Cut the apple into cubes. Slice the orange into thin rounds.
- In a big pitcher, combine the apple slices, orange slices, blackberries, half the blueberries, and black grapes.
- Pour in the whole bottle of red wine.
- Add the blood orange flavored Italian soda and red vermouth.
- Give everything a good stir.
- To make the eyeballs, insert a blueberry in each drained litchi. Drop the litchi eyeballs into the pitcher.
- Chill pitcher in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Serve your scary sangria in glasses, making sure each glass gets some fruit and those eerie eyeballs.
|Calories per Serving
|225
|Total Fat
|0.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.6 g
|Total Sugars
|22.2 g
|Sodium
|10.2 mg
|Protein
|1.2 g