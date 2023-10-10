Halloween Sangria Recipe

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you're looking to serve something spooky and delicious at your party, look no further than this Halloween sangria recipe. With a selection of dark, eerie fruit and eyeballs that seem to be floating right at you, this sangria is sure to send a shiver down anyone's spine!

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this recipe is a crowd-pleaser that combines the rich flavors of dark red wine with the fruity sweetness of Italian soda and vermouth. The addition of blackberries, black grapes, and blueberries, along with eyeballs made from litchis and blueberries, make this sangria perfect for any Halloween gathering. And the best part is, a pitcher (or cauldron) of this brew is easy to make in just 15 minutes, making sure you're ready to host a witches' coven in no time.

Don on your witch's hat, assemble your herbs and grisly ingredients, and get ready to impress your guests with this delicious and spooky Halloween sangria! People will be beginning for mercy, or at least more of this drink.