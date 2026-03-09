Citrusy White Wine Sangria Recipe

The first way to customize sangria is to switch up the wine, which can be red, white, or rosé. To make sangria a proper cocktail (and not just flavored wine), brandy, orange liqueur, or both are added. You can decide to use one or the other, but keep the ratio of ½ cup total per bottle of wine. This recipe also includes orange juice, but you can leave that out and add extra fruit or simple sugar or switch up the juice (we like white grape or pineapple juice for white recipes and orange, apple, or cranberry juice for red ones).

The next step is to change the fruit. Sangria is often made with apples and oranges, but you can switch it up depending on the season and the intended flavor profile. Apple and cinnamon for the fall, cranberry and warm spices during the holidays, or strawberry, peach, plum, lemon, and lime for a summer party pitcher all work. The mix should have something acidic, which is why recipes usually include at least one citrus fruit.

Sangria should be a bit sweet, but not overly so. If you like things on the sweeter side, you can stir in simple syrup after the pitcher rests in the refrigerator or even a sweet wine or Prosecco. You can leave out the seltzer if you don't want it fizzy or substitute lemon-lime soda for bubbles plus an extra citrus kick.