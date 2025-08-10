10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making Sangria

Sangria, the wine-based, fruit-studded cocktail that hails from Spain, is a delight when you're craving a fruity beverage that tastes a bit more interesting than a simple bottle of wine. But if you've ever tried making sangria before, you might have realized that it's a bit more complicated than it looks. Although it may seem like you can just chuck some random fruit into a pitcher of wine and call it a day, it's actually a bit more difficult to achieve the perfect flavor balance.

If you've ever made a subpar sangria, you're not alone. There are many mistakes you can make when you're trying to build your own sangria, many of which we've listed here. Although I'm a WSET Level 3-certified wine writer, I've made several of these mistakes myself, and I had to figure out how to correct them the hard way. Hopefully, by being informed about the mistakes beforehand, you can ensure your next batch comes out perfectly. Learning how to make a proper sangria is a life skill that will earn you invites to a lot of fun parties, so let's take a closer look at some of the mistakes you should definitely avoid making (before you find out how to upgrade your next batch of sangria).