For The Absolute Best White Sangria, Choose A Tart And Fruity Wine

What's better than a glass of floral white sangria on a warm summer evening? Not much. Whether it's thrown together for a big get together or just for you (total respect), there's no better way to wind down the day or wind up the party. Thrown together with fresh fruit and herbs, it'll be about as picturesque as the sunset you watch while drinking it. Looks aren't everything, however. While most sangrias are visually appealing, they don't always come out tasting so great. Unripe fruit, too much sugar, too much booze, and too much time are key culprits to a subpar sangria at home. For the absolute best sangria, however, it all starts with the wine you choose.

Adam Cass, the Sommelier at Aba Miami, let us in on a few secrets for making a great white sangria — one of the most important being the type of wine you use. Obviously, for a white wine sangria, you're going to want to use something white. But, Cass specifies leaning towards something more tart and fruity. "I would recommend using Sauvignon Blanc, Albarino, Pinot Grigio or Riesling for a White Sangria," he said. It by no means has to be anything fancy, either. "Definitely do not break the bank and use premium selections for Sangria. Save the good stuff for a special occasion," he explained.