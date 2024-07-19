For The Absolute Best White Sangria, Choose A Tart And Fruity Wine
What's better than a glass of floral white sangria on a warm summer evening? Not much. Whether it's thrown together for a big get together or just for you (total respect), there's no better way to wind down the day or wind up the party. Thrown together with fresh fruit and herbs, it'll be about as picturesque as the sunset you watch while drinking it. Looks aren't everything, however. While most sangrias are visually appealing, they don't always come out tasting so great. Unripe fruit, too much sugar, too much booze, and too much time are key culprits to a subpar sangria at home. For the absolute best sangria, however, it all starts with the wine you choose.
Adam Cass, the Sommelier at Aba Miami, let us in on a few secrets for making a great white sangria — one of the most important being the type of wine you use. Obviously, for a white wine sangria, you're going to want to use something white. But, Cass specifies leaning towards something more tart and fruity. "I would recommend using Sauvignon Blanc, Albarino, Pinot Grigio or Riesling for a White Sangria," he said. It by no means has to be anything fancy, either. "Definitely do not break the bank and use premium selections for Sangria. Save the good stuff for a special occasion," he explained.
A fruity wine for your fruity sangria
So, why does a tart fruit wine work better in a white sangria than something more herbaceous or astringent? Because it's going to enhance the fruity flavors in your sangria, not compete with them — and that goes for any other liquor you add into the mix, too. In Tasting Table's exclusive interview, Adam Cass said, "Dry Curacao is a natural pairing for both Red and White Sangria. St Germain can add notes of Elderflower and bring a more floral expression to white sangria." Pisco, Suze, Cointreau, Juliette, or Lillet Blanc are all fruitier alternatives to the traditional brandy that work well too. Still, sangria is meant to be sipped easy, so, no matter what you go with, you shouldn't be too generous. Just, generous enough.
There are a world of white sangria recipes out there to look to for inspiration. The fruits you choose to throw in, however, can largely be what you have one hand. If you're reaching for a sauvignon blanc, peaches would be great, especially during the summer when they're in full abundance. Strawberries, or possibly even blood oranges if you can catch some during the short time that they're in season, would be fabulous too — and that's especially if you're pouring an albarino into your pitcher. Apricots and apples are also free to grab, and would pair lovely with a fruit-forward pinot grigio or reisling too.