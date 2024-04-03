Lillet Blanc Is The Fortified Wine That Gives Your Gin Cocktails A Floral Touch

An open secret of the bartending world, Lillet Blanc is little-known outside of the service industry but incredibly popular within. Hop behind every bar in your city and the vast majority will have a bottle tucked into their fridge somewhere. If you enjoy making cocktails, it certainly makes the list of liquors you should keep in your home bar. Lillet plays a similar role to sweet and dry vermouth, rarely sitting in the spotlight but always ready to lend a helping hand.

Unlike vermouth, though, Lillet Blanc is fully capable of being enjoyed solo thanks to its unique but fantastic flavor profile. It's a fortified wine made with a blend of Sémillon and Sauvignon Blanc grapes combined with some trade-secret fruit liqueurs which are then infused with macerated oranges and quinine. The result is something like the cross between a fresh honeysuckle flower and a pine needle – it has the taste of honey, fresh flowers, and a pleasant botanical bite. You'll have to try it yourself to understand just how well these flavors work together.

It's often compared to Cocchi Americano, which is another aromatized wine aperitif, though Lillet Blanc is considerably less sweet (in a good way). It's most often paired with gin thanks to how well the two spirits complement each other. Lillet Blanc adds a light sweetness to the gin without overwhelming it and the botanicals of each play nicely together. It's not the only way to drink it, but it's a good place to start if you're experimenting.